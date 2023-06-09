One of SA's more affordable EVs: Volvo's small EX30 SUV en route - we have pricing

Volvo Car South Africa has confirmed its fourth electric vehicle for South Africa.



Globally revealed earlier in June, the EX30 is an all-electric small SUV and will arrive locally in early 2024.



The stunning C40 Recharge was launched as Volvo's third electric vehicle for the brand in SA.

Volvo Car South Africa seems to be at the forefront of efforts to set the country on the faster path of electric mobility.



Hot on the heels of the automaker's local launch of the exquisite new C40 Recharge - its third electric vehicle in the local market, Volvo Car South Africa has confirmed the recently unveiled smaller EX30 is destined for our local shores.



Previously, when order books opened for the first two vehicles, allocations were sold out in four days and less than 24 hours for the XC60 Recharge and XC40 Recharge models. It will be interesting to see how this new model will gauge interest among local buyers.

Volvo Car South Africa also told News24 Motoring it's expecting its next batch of 50 cars to arrive within the next couple of months and another larger shipment of vehicles. This will allow the automaker to really gauge demand over supply in the coming months.

At the same time, the automaker also revealed the fully electric SUV's highly anticipated starting price. While the price will be beyond many South Africans' means, it sure makes owning an electric vehicle a lot more enticing than ever before. That figure looks set to render the EX30 one of the most affordable full-size electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa.

Currently, the Mini Cooper SE is still the most affordable mass-produced electric vehicle available in South Africa, with a price tag of about R682 000. Mini claims a driving range of 215km, while most real-world experiences from local motoring journalists say this figure is only about 120 to 150km.



Volvo says the new small EX30 SUV represents the cornerstone of the brand's electrification growth ambitions. It debuts as the fastest-accelerating Volvo ever, completing the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.6 seconds in the 315kW Twin Motor Performance guise.

Meanwhile, the extended-range version of the single motor (rear-wheel drive) powertrain can cover up to 480km on the WLTP (worldwide harmonised light vehicles test procedure) cycle.

The EX30 will arrive early in 2024, with the five-strong local range set to start at just R775 900. Pre-orders opened on Thursday, 8 June.

A fully-specced VW Golf R will just tip R1 million for local buyers, and many new cars are expensive for locals. Hence, Volvo Car SA's starting price is more than reasonable.

Volvo also took the new energy category at the 2023 Old Mutual Insure South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition with its XC40 P8 Recharge Twin.

When you look at other electric vehicles available in SA, Volvo is light years ahead in terms of fit and finish and value for money. But, most of all, they have the most good-looking cars too.

"We worked exceptionally hard to set EX30 pricing at what is unquestionably an extremely competitive level, granting South African consumers the opportunity to own a fully electric SUV for the price of a similarly sized internal combustion engined vehicle. Of course, the EX30 also offers all the luxury features you would expect from a Volvo, not to mention breathtaking levels of performance," said Greg Maruszewski, managing director at Volvo Car South Africa.

"Indeed, since the new EX30 excels in areas as varied as performance, sustainability and safety, the broad range can meet the needs of all types of buyers all at once."

What should you know about the EX30?

The small SUV has a high seating position most Volvo drivers prefer and space for five adult occupants. Volvo says the new EX30 rides on the Swedish luxury firm's purpose-built modular sustainable electric architecture and measures 4.23 metres long, 1.83 metres wide and 1.55 metres tall, with a wheelbase of 2.65m. That means it's only 192mm shorter from nose to tail than the XC40. It offers new collision-avoidance technology, the latest driver-understanding system, and various safety innovations.

Inside, the car's design is just as modern, minimalistic and, like the recently launched C40 Recharge, rich in recycled and renewable materials, adding to the car's vivid character.

Connectivity is possible thanks to state-of-the-art features, such as a 12.3-inch high-resolution central display (running the latest Android-powered infotainment system), a digital key, over-the-air update functionality and a first-of-its-kind audio-system soundbar.

Volvo says both single-motor and twin-motor derivatives of the EX30 will be available in South Africa, while battery choices will include high-voltage 51kWh and 69kWh units. Three trim levels (Core, Plus and Ultra) will be offered.

The EX30 represents another significant step towards Volvo's goal to have half its global sales volume comprise fully electric cars by 2025, with the remainder as hybrids. By 2030, the Swedish automaker plans for every new vehicle it sells to be completely electric, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to a zero-emission future.



