Could Honda's all-new Civic Type R be the hottest hatch in SA?

Honda is known for many powerful performance cars in the past.



However, the new Civic Type R is the most potent Honda production vehicle ever sold in South Africa.

It's the most powerful, dynamic, and exciting Type R ever.

Honda has launched its latest iteration of the Civic Type R. While it is one striking vehicle, could it be the sporty car to have in SA - even if it's priced at almost R1 million?

Many people would gawk at its high price tag, but the truth is most performance cars are priced similarly these days.

The new VW Golf R is more than R900 000, and once you add the best optional goods, you're well over R1 million.

Merc's hot hatches are a couple of hundred rand over a bar too, and let's not forget Toyota's GR products and Audi's performance cars.

The Type R is a pretty good package, well worth its money, but we'll get into that later.

Supplied Honda

The Type R first graced Honda's Civic in 1997 when it was launched in Japan, better known to enthusiasts as the EK9.

With the likes of the Honda S2000, NSX Type R, and Integra Type R at the time, to mention some of Honda's greats, the Civic Type R was destined to be loved.

When Honda launched the first Civic Type R here in South Africa in 2007, codename FN2, it was the last naturally aspirated version we would see locally.

While it was our first taste of the FN2, it was already in its third generation for Honda. Its styling was a bit futuristic at the time, but it was a new Japanese vehicle to rival Volkswagen's performance cars - at least here in SA.

By then, in 2007, South Africa was only introduced to the Golf R32 in a limited run of the outgoing Mk5 edition.

Globally, Volkswagen debuted a Golf Mk4 R32 model already in 2002. Nonetheless, Honda had a saucy hot hatch of its own.

Supplied Honda

During this time, the world was also delirious with Fast and Furious fever, with the third instalment of the movie franchise, Tokyo Drift, released in 2006.

Fast cars and street racing were a thing. Engine modifications and stickers down the side fenders, even on standard cars, and let's not forget the anime vinyl theme prints were all the rave.

What a time it was for petrolheads - and automakers with performance hot hatches - all around the world.

Honda, like Toyota, is known for their performance cars from the past, but over the years, the focus has shifted to more SUVs and more fuel-efficient vehicles.

But just like Toyota is bringing back fast cars with the GR moniker on various models, Honda has never really let go of the Type R - and we're rather happy about that.

Supplied Honda

Sliding into the racy suede bucket seats as they hug your body like only a lover can, there's a lot screaming for your attention as everything you touch inside the car electrifies all the senses. And immediately, you know, every time you drive this car, it will be orgasmic.

And that feeling hasn't changed since the first Type R came out in 2007.

But the thing about the latest iteration is that you'll either love it or hate it in terms of styling.

At the launch of the new model, I immediately thought of an old friend, Marco Afrika, who has always been a mega Honda fan since the day I met him and his wife. "Honda or nothing", he would always say.Decades later, he still only has a Honda in his driveway and recently decided with a heavy heart to part ways with his Honda Turbo V-Tec.

I asked Marco to remind me why the Type R is still his ultimate dream machine and what he loved most about that pitch-black FN2 his father had bought in 2007.

Supplied Honda

He said: "Firstly, the red Honda badge just does something to any fan. And the thing about those Type Rs is that it was hand built in Japan, in a clinically clean factory.

"Their racing pedigree is second to none, and whether you are driving it as a daily car or revving to 9000rpm, the Type R represents racing and reliability - and nothing has changed for me. It's still what draws me to this car and the brand.

"It's also the finer details like the red stitching, the instrument cluster - the old one used to go to 9 000 – 10 000rpm.

"It comes standard with strut bars, it's lighter in weight and has many aerodynamic features. The new one, the pricing hurts, but the original Type Rs were 'affordable' and in reach at the time. But if I had the means, I'd have the new one in a heartbeat."

Many of those traits are carried over in the new sixth-generation version, and that, coupled with this Type R being the most powerful model yet just adds so much more appeal.

Supplied Honda

It represents the embodiment of performance and refinement, so I can understand why Honda lovers like Marco just lose their minds at the thought of it.

Hideki Kakinuma, the global Civic Type R development leader, echoed these sentiments: "Type R is the pinnacle of Honda performance and enables enthusiasts to experience the brand's racing spirit while providing the ultimate in speed and driving pleasure.

"The Type R continues this legacy, leveraging Honda's racetrack-proven engineering to deliver extreme performance and passion."

Performance bar none

The all-new Civic Type R also set a new track record for front-wheel drive production cars at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, home to the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix.

According to Honda, this was no fluke.

Supplied Honda

Honda engineers meticulously conducted extensive development in Japan and undertook rigorous testing at racetracks in Japan, North America, and Europe to improve the Civic Type R's chassis further.

The result is more responsiveness, greater comfort, and a more thrilling driving experience than ever before. And, that's not just because Honda says so. Having driven previous Type R models, this really is the best one yet. It's a lot more refined, but you still feel that raw power at the same time. Its suspension was birthed for tight bends combined with the potent dynamics from the engine and gearbox - even a rookie driver will feel in tune with the great Soichiro Honda.



It sounds glorious, and it drives a dream, just as its founding father intended all Honda cars to be.

So, what's new?

Under the Type R's vented aluminium bonnet lurks an even more powerful version of Honda's K20C1 engine.

Output, torque, and response have been improved by a redesigned turbocharger, increased air intake flow rate, and a more efficient exhaust system.

Supplied

The turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine now punches out 235kW at 6 500r/min and 420Nm between 2 600r/min and 4 000r/min, making it 7kW and 20Nm more over the outgoing version.

There's also a larger grille opening, a bigger radiator, and a new large-diameter fan to improve engine cooling, ensuring optimal performance during spirited driving.

The active exhaust valve opens at higher revs to heighten and enhance the engine's sound, making for an even better drive.

Supplied Honda

But the sweet spot in the new vehicle is the improved six-speed manual transmission that makes driving this even more intimate.

A lighter flywheel and a revised rev-match system ensure perfectly paired rev-matching when shifting down through the gears, helping to maintain stability on corner entry.

The gearbox has also gained a high-rigidity lever and optimised shift gate pattern, while a standard helical-type limited-slip differential puts the engine's power to the pavement effectively.

Honda said the car's legendary sharp responses came via a more rigid body structure supporting both improved dynamics and refinement.

The wheelbase has also been extended by 36 to 2 735mm for a smoother ride and greater stability, making it the longest in its class.

Its front and rear tracks are also significantly wider (+26mm in the front and +25mm in the rear).

Supplied Honda

The suspension sees a retuned dual-axis strut front and multilink rear suspension. And with great power should come great stopping performance, so there are two-piece front brake rotors to reduce unsprung weight.

This also improves brake cooling.

You can switch between four pre-set performance settings - Comfort, Sport, +R and a new Individual Mode - to sway engine characteristics, steering, suspension and even engine sound.

Great looks come with the ages

Fans like Marco, who still loves cars, but has been adulting the past two decades, has evolved as a petrolhead, and so too has the Type R. Especially when it comes to its looks too.

Its styling is still edgy but a bit more sophisticated, but its design definitely matches its prowess.

Advanced aerodynamics give it a sleeker, more sophisticated, yet muscular look. The body is also more aerodynamically efficient, generating more downforce for improved high-speed stability.

Supplied Honda

The Type R's more muscular body is 37mm longer, 27mm lower and 13mm wider than that of its predecessor, with broad fenders flared out over wider tracks and lightweight 19-inch matte black alloy wheels wrapped in wider bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

The new wheels with a special "reverse rim" design improved the stability of the tyre contact patch under load, said Honda.

There's a more aggressive front bumper, along with wider rear doors and a reshaped rear bumper with its refreshed signature three-round exhaust outlets.

A redesigned rear spoiler with aluminium stanchions and a new rear diffuser intensifies downforce and reduce drag to enhance the Type R's true performance credentials.

It's available in five body colours: Championship White, Rallye Red, Racing Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, and Sonic Grey Pearl.

Supplied Honda

Driver-focused interior

The cabin has exclusive red seats, carpet, and trim, a redesigned sporty-looking aluminium shift knob, and a Type R plate on the dash.

But back to those sporty seats. The driver and front passenger sit lower than before in the new, lightweight, heavily bolstered sports seats with suede-effect upholstery.

Not only does it look great, but it offers exceptional support and comfort on the track and during long drives.

The new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster features easy-to-read graphics and an extensive selection of displays.

A second new meter design is exclusive to the Type R's +R mode.

Supplied Honda

It allows the driver to obtain necessary information instantly, with the engine rpm and gear position placed at the top.

A racing-inspired illuminated rev indicator located above the gauge cluster gives the driver a quick indication of engine rpm during performance driving.

Honda LogR® no longer requires a smartphone app, so drivers can use the on-board system to gain access to key features such as a stopwatch to record lap times, a tyre friction circle in 3D motion that displays the maximum tyre force the vehicle can achieve, and an innovative scoring function that helps drivers improve their skills on the track.



Impressive safety credentials



The Type R has an extensive suite of premium active and passive safety technologies.

In addition to Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure technology, enhanced Honda Sensing active safety technology offers a broad range of driver assistance features and driver aids as standard.

This system incorporates the newly developed wider-angle, a higher-definition front camera that can detect a more comprehensive range of road surfaces and traffic characteristics, including enhanced night-time operation.

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

Auto High-Beam (AHB)

The enhanced Honda Sensing suite includes the following:

Safety features include several airbags, including new front knee airbags, as well as Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Auto Brake Hold (ABH), Agile Handle Assist (AHA) and Driver Attention Monitor are part of the package.

Pricing - R979 900.

The Honda Type R includes a five-year or 90 000km service plan, a five-year or 200 000km warranty, and three-year roadside assistance.



