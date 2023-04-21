6h ago

DRIVEN | Suzuki's new Eeco is a panelvan with a plan and it's under R200 000

Calvin Fisher
Meet the Suzuki Eeco, a plucky little panelvan with a K12 heart brimming with 59kW and 109Nm. Ok, those aren't big numbers, I realise that – but the whole point of the Eeco is precisely what our market has been missing. That's an entrepreneur's best friend, a box on wheels for under R200 000.

For its launch, we were invited on a road trip we wouldn't soon forget. We left­­ Johannesburg behind us and pointed our white bonnets South to the Drakensberg mountains. We settled on Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal, where we met up with the wonderful folks at Rally To Read, and the extent of our mission was finally revealed. Our Eeco was filled to the brim with halo beanies, desks, chairs and more to donate to the children and schools in that region – more on that later.

But let's get back to that rear-wheel drive, two-seater slice of JDM (Japanese Domestic Market), shall we? On our route through the picturesque mountain range, we stopped briefly at Sterkfontein Dam to enjoy the view and marvel at the capability of the Eeco. 

Yes, it was capable of highway speeds for hours at a time, but having the dimensions of Tupperware made for a battle with the wind. A battle we ultimately won, if narrowly. Aircon (something lacking in its Super Carry sibling) and a radio with Bluetooth connectivity kept us comfy.

It's worth noting that this is the only vehicle in this segment with sliding doors and that its rivals are essentially passenger cars with blanked-out windows. I'm looking at you, Hyundai i10 Cargo and Renault Triber Express.

Safety hasn't been spared, courtesy of dual front airbags, ABS, EBD and ESP. It has a 615kg load capacity, similar to the aforementioned Super Carry, but with the added perk of reverse parking sensors.

The little K12 engine proves itself as economical with a fuel consumption reading of 5.4-litres/100km, well met on our drive. Add to that a R199 900 sticker price and a three-year or 100 000km warranty, and the Eeco seems like a no-brainer for a budding entrepreneur. Or a resourceful one.

Who is Rally To Read?

Rally to Read is an organisation that has operated for more than two decades, delivering books, teaching aids, Grade R educational equipment and other much-needed resources to under-equipped schools. Thanks for having us along.

