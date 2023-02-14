Ford's new Mustang Dark Horse gets an even more sinister look





The Ford Mustang Dark Horse has a 373kW (500hp) V8 engine and track-inspired handling.



It features exclusive colour-shifting paint depending on the light and angles.



Manual derivatives are fitted with an anodised blue titanium shift ball.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse hardly needs a lengthy introduction. By now, you are probably familiar with the track-focused 373kW V8 Pony car inspired by the Mustang's upcoming return to Le Mans in 2024. Adding to the feverish anticipation is the recent announcement that Ford has designed some bespoke exterior and interior items to amplify its meaner attitude.

"The sinister and track-hungry attitude of Mustang Dark Horse inspired us to curate colours and materials in a way that underscores the vehicle's athleticism," said Carrie Kennerly, Ford senior colour and materials designer. "We spent extra time on the cockpit, ensuring the look, feel and function of everything a performance driver could want conveys the performance Mustang Dark Horse is capable of."

PHOTOS | Ford's new Mustang Dark Horse is a thoroughbred with 373kW

Supplied Ford Media/ ericperryphotography

Ford has stirred up a complex colour combination called Blue Ember for the Dark Horse. This features special pigments of deep blues infused with a warm amber hue to create a dramatic colour shift influenced by lights and angles. Think of one of those earlier Nokia phones, and you'll get the idea.

And what would a Mustang be without the option of two stripes running the length of the car, hinting at the airflow over the vehicle? The Mustang's raised bonnet is also emphasised by additional darker graphics, visually connecting it to the black-painted roof.

Supplied Ford Media/ ericperryphotography

Inside are a few signature touchpoints that channel the car's sinister visuals. Those customers who choose the manual gearbox are rewarded with the all-new anodised blue, titanium manual shift knob. Automatic variants receive anodised silver paddle shifters. This is after you've been cradled by the specially bolstered Recaro performance seats with blue stitching and specially developed, and likely grippy, suede.



Ford claims that with this model, they're moving away from 'animal skin patterns', with suede on the flat-bottom wheel and generous splashes of carbon fibre as a better alternative. Vents and bezels are finished in a dark metallic gloss.

Supplied Ford Media/ ericperryphotography

The all-new seventh-generation Mustang will go on sale in the US later this year, while timing and availability for the South African market have not yet been confirmed.



