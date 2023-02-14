14 Feb

add bookmark

Ford's new Mustang Dark Horse gets an even more sinister look

accreditation
Compiled by Peter John


  • The Ford Mustang Dark Horse has a 373kW (500hp) V8 engine and track-inspired handling.
  • It features exclusive colour-shifting paint depending on the light and angles.
  • Manual derivatives are fitted with an anodised blue titanium shift ball.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse hardly needs a lengthy introduction. By now, you are probably familiar with the track-focused 373kW V8 Pony car inspired by the Mustang's upcoming return to Le Mans in 2024. Adding to the feverish anticipation is the recent announcement that Ford has designed some bespoke exterior and interior items to amplify its meaner attitude. 

"The sinister and track-hungry attitude of Mustang Dark Horse inspired us to curate colours and materials in a way that underscores the vehicle's athleticism," said Carrie Kennerly, Ford senior colour and materials designer. "We spent extra time on the cockpit, ensuring the look, feel and function of everything a performance driver could want conveys the performance Mustang Dark Horse is capable of."

PHOTOS | Ford's new Mustang Dark Horse is a thoroughbred with 373kW

Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Ford has stirred up a complex colour combination called Blue Ember for the Dark Horse. This features special pigments of deep blues infused with a warm amber hue to create a dramatic colour shift influenced by lights and angles. Think of one of those earlier Nokia phones, and you'll get the idea.

And what would a Mustang be without the option of two stripes running the length of the car, hinting at the airflow over the vehicle? The Mustang's raised bonnet is also emphasised by additional darker graphics, visually connecting it to the black-painted roof.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Inside are a few signature touchpoints that channel the car's sinister visuals. Those customers who choose the manual gearbox are rewarded with the all-new anodised blue, titanium manual shift knob. Automatic variants receive anodised silver paddle shifters. This is after you've been cradled by the specially bolstered Recaro performance seats with blue stitching and specially developed, and likely grippy, suede. 

Ford claims that with this model, they're moving away from 'animal skin patterns', with suede on the flat-bottom wheel and generous splashes of carbon fibre as a better alternative. Vents and bezels are finished in a dark metallic gloss.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The all-new seventh-generation Mustang will go on sale in the US later this year, while timing and availability for the South African market have not yet been confirmed.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
forddark horseford mustang dark horsemustang
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of The Last of Us»

15 Feb

Stream the latest episode of The Last of Us»
Donkerbos is ready to binge now»

15 Feb

Donkerbos is ready to binge now»
Showmax is giving! Get 2 months of Showmax for the price of 1»

10 Feb

Showmax is giving! Get 2 months of Showmax for the price of 1»
The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»

10 Feb

The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo