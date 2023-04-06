06 Apr

Share

GALLERY | Volkswagen gives popular Polo Vivo GT refreshing upgrade

accreditation
Compiled by Janine Van der Post
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
  • The VW Polo Vivo is one of the most popular passenger cars in South Africa.
  • The second-generation Polo Vivo has sold close to 120 000 units since its launch in the local market in 2018.
  • The new Polo Vivo GT now features refreshed styling upgrades, a new exterior paint colour, and interior features.

Close to 120 000 (119 679) second-generation Volkswagen Polo Vivo units have been sold since its launch in the local market in 2018.

The Polo Vivo was first introduced in South Africa in 2010, and since then, the popular hatch has recorded 313 620 in cumulative sales.

The range-topping Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT now has a fresh new look with exterior and interior updates.

Click on the arrows on the image below to scroll through the picture gallery:

VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT
 

Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) said the Polo Vivo GT's unique styling and characteristics have been enhanced while the flagship status within the Polo Vivo model range was maintained. 

So, what's new?

VWSA added the exterior highlights included silver mirror caps, GT rear decal, wheels and dash inserts, and GT decals on the front door. 

The interior also gets a sportier look with the cloth inserts, and stitch colours are now red instead of blue. This goes well with the new grey stitching on the gear lever and handbrake and ties in with grey exterior accents.

REVIEW | VW's Taigo is a stylish coupe version of the practical T-Cross

The Polo Vivo GT refresher will get GT embroidered branding on loose lay mats. 

Five new exterior body colours, including the new metallic Wild Cherry Red, are also available.

VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT

Standard features include attractive exterior highlights such as 17-inch Mirabeau wheels, Safety Package, Lights and Vision Package, and a single pipe exhaust with chrome trim.

Interior goodies see front sport seats, aluminium-look pedals, floor mats (front, and rear) and Anthracite headlining. 

Other features include cruise control, lowered suspension (-15mm) and a black tailgate spoiler.

ALSO READ | The VW Golf 7's subtle design tribute to its third-generation sibling

It has a top speed of 196km/h, which means the 1.0-litre TSI 81kW engine offers exciting performance for a little city hatchback. The 200Nm torque is available at 2000rpm.

VW Polo Vivo GT
VW Polo Vivo GT

The performance has not compromised fuel consumption; the 81kW engine has an impressive claimed fuel consumption of 4.6 litres per 100 kilometres, according to the automaker.

Pricing for the Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT is R332 800, and it comes standard with a three-year or 120 000km warranty and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty.

A Volkswagen EasyDrive Maintenance Plan and EasyDrive Service Plan are available as options.

The service interval is 15 000km.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volkswagen south africanew modelvw polo vivo gt
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

05 Apr

Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»

05 Apr

A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»

24 Mar

Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo