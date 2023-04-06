GALLERY | Volkswagen gives popular Polo Vivo GT refreshing upgrade

The VW Polo Vivo is one of the most popular passenger cars in South Africa.

The second-generation Polo Vivo has sold close to 120 000 units since its launch in the local market in 2018.

The new Polo Vivo GT now features refreshed styling upgrades, a new exterior paint colour, and interior features.

Close to 120 000 (119 679) second-generation Volkswagen Polo Vivo units have been sold since its launch in the local market in 2018.



The Polo Vivo was first introduced in South Africa in 2010, and since then, the popular hatch has recorded 313 620 in cumulative sales.

The range-topping Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT now has a fresh new look with exterior and interior updates.



Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) said the Polo Vivo GT's unique styling and characteristics have been enhanced while the flagship status within the Polo Vivo model range was maintained.

So, what's new?

VWSA added the exterior highlights included silver mirror caps, GT rear decal, wheels and dash inserts, and GT decals on the front door.

The interior also gets a sportier look with the cloth inserts, and stitch colours are now red instead of blue. This goes well with the new grey stitching on the gear lever and handbrake and ties in with grey exterior accents.

The Polo Vivo GT refresher will get GT embroidered branding on loose lay mats.

Five new exterior body colours, including the new metallic Wild Cherry Red, are also available.

Standard features include attractive exterior highlights such as 17-inch Mirabeau wheels, Safety Package, Lights and Vision Package, and a single pipe exhaust with chrome trim.

Interior goodies see front sport seats, aluminium-look pedals, floor mats (front, and rear) and Anthracite headlining.

Other features include cruise control, lowered suspension (-15mm) and a black tailgate spoiler.

It has a top speed of 196km/h, which means the 1.0-litre TSI 81kW engine offers exciting performance for a little city hatchback. The 200Nm torque is available at 2000rpm.

The performance has not compromised fuel consumption; the 81kW engine has an impressive claimed fuel consumption of 4.6 litres per 100 kilometres, according to the automaker.

Pricing for the Volkswagen Polo Vivo GT is R332 800, and it comes standard with a three-year or 120 000km warranty and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty.

A Volkswagen EasyDrive Maintenance Plan and EasyDrive Service Plan are available as options.

The service interval is 15 000km.



