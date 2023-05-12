Proton's new Saga to shake SA budget-car segment: We drive Malaysia's R200 000 top-selling vehicle

Malaysia's decades-old top-selling vehicle finally arrives in South Africa.



The budget sedan bolsters the current X50 and X70 SUV range locally.



Pricing for the line-up starts from R199 900.

Proton South Africa has recently invited us to drive the newly launched Proton Saga, their entry-level model, which is slotting firmly into the budget price section of the local market.

The Saga may be a new sight locally, but it actually has a history of almost four decades internationally, being the inaugural model of the then-state-owned Malaysian manufacturer. In that time, it has not only retained its position as Malaysia's top-selling car. Still, it has also been popular in various markets worldwide, including Pakistan, Kenya, Mauritius, Egypt, Australia and New Zealand.

Proton South Africa, now part of the CMH Group, is hoping that the launch of the Proton Saga in South Africa will create a buzz in the budget car segment – being priced competitively, the Saga is positioned as an attractive option for customers who are looking for an affordable, reliable, and efficient car.

'Exceptional value for money'

"With its stylish design, smart features, and affordable price, the Proton Saga offers exceptional value for money, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable vehicle," explains Marius Smal, Managing Director of Proton South Africa.

Our first impression of the Saga (we drove the R239 900 Premium AT variant) was favourable: it offers a surprisingly well-equipped interior with touches such as steering wheel-mounted audio controls, a stylish instrument panel, electric windows and (in the Premium AT only) a 7" infotainment unit and smartphone connectivity.

Although not especially roomy inside, the Saga feels by no means cramped. It also feels surprisingly solid and smooth – the ride quality felt better than might be expected from a car in this price class, and we detected no untoward rattles and squeaks in the cabin. The engine is reasonably punchy above 4 000rpm, considering it is a 1.3-litre unit with an automatic transmission.

A host of safety features

While there have been concerns over the past few years regarding the safety of budget price cars, the Saga offers peace of mind with a host of safety features, such as ABS, EBS and brake assist on all variants, and electronic stability control, traction control and hill assist on the auto models, which have earned it a 4-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating. Proton says that the car has passed extensive tests to ensure that you can either avoid an accident completely with the safety features of the vehicle or, should an accident occur, you have maximum protection from injury.

Our test drive was too brief to explore the Saga extensively, but from what we've seen, it seems to be a solid offering at its price. We'll be doing a full review as soon as Proton makes a review car available, but in the meantime, you can experience it by booking a test drive at https://proton.cars/book-a-test-drive/.

Pricing

Proton Saga 1.3L Standard M/T – R199 900

Proton Saga 1.3L Standard A/T – R219 900

Proton Saga 1.3L Premium A/T – R239 900

A five-year or 150 000km warranty is standard, and service plans are sold as an option.