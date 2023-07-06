Updated Range Rover Evoque is even better with subtle cabin tweaks

Pricing for the range starts from R1.2 million.



The interior features wool blend fabric and leather-free textile options.



The range also includes an electric hybrid powertrain.

The Range Rover Evoque has been subtly tweaked with a clutch of predominantly interior improvements. Here's all you need to know.



The Evoque is already an abundance of luxury and sophistication. Now the firm has slightly enhanced the appeal of the 2024 model. Starting with the range, buyers can choose from Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and P300e plug-in electric hybrid derivatives.



Pricing begins from R1.2 million for the D200 Dynamic SE and tops out at R1.7 million for the range-topping (no pun intended) P300e Dynamic HSE.

Supplied

What's new



Along with the signature flush door handles, it features a new grille design and slimmer LED headlights (with daytime running) with Pixel 1 LED technology - each headlight contains 67 precisely controlled LEDs. The palette also features new body colours and contrasting roof options.



Customers can choose from a total of eight alloy wheel designs up to 21 inches in size and five new finishes. That is pretty much the changes on the interior, but it's in the cabin where things have been shaken up.

Party piece interior

One of the most significant changes on the inside is the 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen with the Pivi Pro 2 system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Other cool bits include a Cabin Air Purification Plus system (the first time on Evoque) and the Kvadrat wool blend fabric that replaces the leather seating. Occupants also benefit from wireless charging, a new stowage area in the centre console and new sidebars that serve as controls for the climate, seating and volume.

Supplied





Powertrain options



The combustion range is powered by a mild hybrid turbodiesel 2.0-litre engine that produces 146kW and 430Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, and for those interested, the more than two-tonne SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 213km/h.



Also in the mix is the P300e's 80kW electric unit works in unison with a three-cylinder petrol engine, providing a total power output of 227kW and 540Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It has a combined driving range of up to 651km, and acceleration from 0-100km/h is done in 6.4 seconds.



Terrain Response 2 is accessible through Pivi Pro2 and allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit the driving environment, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic modes. Each alters the calibration of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension and stability control systems.



Spec and pricing



Vehicles will be available locally in 2024.



