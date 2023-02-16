This is the wedding car of the year for 2023





Cars play an integral part in a wedding, it always has. Not only for stunning photographs, but it matters what kind of car the marriage parties arrive in on their special day. It is equally as important to both the bride and groom.

One of my favourite wedding car stories from a News24 Motoring reader comes from Koos Fleming and his Mazda F100. Koos had sent us images of his bakkie, which he had bought in 1970 for R1189. Just last year, he found some more old photographs of the bakkie being used as the wedding car when he married his wife Annetjie in 1973.

The couple celebrated their golden 50th anniversary in January 2023. The bakkie stayed in their family for many years, but the couple eventually had to upgrade when their growing family could no longer fit. You can read Koos' Mazda F1000 bakkie story here.

But how does one go about choosing the right chariot of love? In my case, our choice was natural. My Toyota Corolla 20V RSI is the reason my husband and I met. Obviously, I was an avid fan of the Japanese automaker while my partner drove a Nissan Sentra. If you're a petrolhead, you should already be connecting the dots here. It doesn't take much to realise I am a Fast and Furious movie enthusiast. Call me cheesy, but it's probably the only time I appreciate DStv's ridiculous movie repeats; I watch every time one of the nine movies airs.

Unnecessary long story short: our wedding cars were a pair of "his and her" Nissan Skylines along with two no-show Toyota Supras. It was also the theme around our non-conventional wedding; see our pamphlets below. But it was one of the highlights of our wedding day.

In 2022, the most popular wedding car, based on the #weddingcar hashtag on Instagram, was the adorable Fiat500. Not only is it as cute as a button, but it makes for an excellent prop in wedding day photos.

However, the 2023 wedding car has been revealed by FINN based on global Google data on the "most-searched" vehicle in relation to wedding car searches. FINN is a United States and Germany-based company which offers a hybrid and electric car subscription service to customers. Yes, you don't buy or rent the vehicle, but "subscribe" to a new vehicle packed with features on either a six- or twelve-month period.

The data is based on the last twelve month's searches on Google, and according to FINN, the Range Rover ranks as the most popular wedding car of 2023, with over 39 million searches and 17 million news articles discussing the vehicle. And what colour is the most popular? Well, white, of course.

Second on the list is the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL. This is an incredible classic in the car service company's top 10 list, and apparently, both black and white body colours are most popular.

Runner up in third place with 14.7 million Google searches is one of the most popular cars in the world, the Ford Mustang. The Ford Mustang began its production run off the line way back in 1964. While its earlier generations are considered classic cars, the seventh-generation Mustang was launched late last year, with a special edition Dark Horse model stirring all the right emotions. Its new special light-reflecting body paint would sure make for some exquisite photographs once the vehicle is launched. But it doesn't matter if it's an old generation or new, the Mustang is a timeless classic in its own right.

We would absolutely love to hear your wedding car memories, please email the News24 Motoring editor here, along with some pictures and your story for possible publication.





Mercedes-Benz features the most on FINN's top 10 list of most Google-searched vehicles, but the surprise mention is the Ferrari California. Well, at least for me, because one would only be able to chauffer either the bride or groom unless the couple drives themselves after the ceremony to have their pictures taken.

See the top 10 list of the most searched wedding cars for 2023:

