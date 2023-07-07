Behind the line at Ford SA's Plant in Silverton - where dream bakkies are built





Ford has invested in new imaging technology to enhance the quality control process at its Silverton plant.



The Blue Oval brand has arrangements to manage load shedding in Pretoria, while their Eastern Cape facility is affected on a rotational basis.



The latest investments in employee well-being include the construction of an on-site laundry.



Ford's recent investments in its South African manufacturing facilities allow the company to deliver on its ambitious targets and achieve record production and the highest levels of quality to date for the Silverton assembly plant located in Pretoria.



As part of the massive investment announced in 2021, Ford constructed its first on-site stamping plant, built an entirely new highly automated body shop and modernised the assembly plant with the latest in production technologies.

In addition, a new Ford-owned and operated chassis plant was constructed in the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone, adjacent to the Silverton plant, and a specially developed vehicle modification centre was installed to facilitate the fitment of factory-approved accessories such as roller shutters and canopies before delivery, a task that was previously handled by the dealer network.

These fitments can now be done using the same quality controls and processes as those of the leading vehicle assembly line.

The result is that the Silverton plant has an installed capacity of up to 200 000 vehicles per year, including the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok, as part of the Ford-VW strategic alliance. Thanks to three shifts that work 24 hours a day, the plant can produce 720 vehicles a day.

Despite these volume increases, there have also been massive improvements in first-time-through, which measures the quality of the production components and processes and minimises the need for repairs or reworks on the line. This contributes to production efficiency, achieving the required volumes and resulting in better quality products for Ford customers.

A high-tech imaging system was installed to improve quality control

To ensure that every vehicle that rolls off the Silverton Assembly plant meets stringent quality criteria, the company has invested R20 million in a DeGould Auto Scan system that replaces inspection by people with an advanced system that utilises multiple cameras and artificial intelligence to inspect each vehicle.

The system captures high-definition full-body images of every vehicle that passes through the Silverton plant's shipping tunnel and can detect any misbuilds, damage or defects smaller than what can consistently be found by the naked eye. It takes just six seconds to capture high-definition images of the vehicle and detect any faults.

The system also records the vehicle's condition when it leaves the factory, allowing Ford to narrow down any subsequent damage to handlers such as road freight operators, shipping handlers or the dealers themselves.

This system is a highly effective tool in raising the quality of the vehicles coming out of the Silverton plant while providing an excellent data source for any claims disputes.

Investing in the working environment

Although Ford's current production plant sees the introduction of increased automation throughout, the plant still relies heavily on humans to build the vehicles. Creating a welcoming working environment for its employees was integral in the latest round of upgrades.

Ford has spent over R20 million over the past six months updating employee facilities, canteens and communal areas. Most recently, Ford installed a fully equipped laundry facility, at a cost of R5 million, enabling employees to have their personal protection equipment, such as overalls, washed on site and ready for the next shift.

Managing load shedding

Ford's Silverton Vehicle Assembly plant in Pretoria is protected from load shedding as a heavy industry manufacturer. However, the Struandale engine plant in the Eastern Cape is affected by Stage 5 load shedding based on a predetermined schedule that ranges from one 24-hour period in an eight-day cycle during Stage 5 to four 24-hour periods in an eight-day cycle during Stage 8.

Ford is continuously working to minimise its reliance on the grid, and in May 2022, it switched on a pioneering solar project at Silverton, which uses 3 610 solar photovoltaic carports to generate 35% of the plant's electricity requirements.

Ford will continue to monitor the situation and investigate ways to mitigate against potential risks and decrease their potential on the national grid.



