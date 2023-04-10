GALLERY | What it looks like when jury members test SA's 21 finalists for 2023 Car of the Year

Twenty-one cars. Never in the history of the Car of the Year competition has there ever been this many finalists since its inception in 1986 - but that's because so many fantastic new cars were launched in 2022.

For the first time since 2020, just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, full testing days resumed for the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists' jury members for the annual competition, with Old Mutual Insure as the headline sponsor.

Earlier in April, the 27 jury members, one reserve, and four trainee jurors found themselves at Zwartkops Raceway just outside Pretoria to put the 21 finalists through its paces in a series of tests. Each jury member would take the vehicle around Zwartkops.



Testing started on the racetrack with a slalom test first, followed by an emergency brake-lane change test, and then a braking test. Judges would then drive over to the skidpan and take it through a slalom and brake tests in the wet as well.



Vehicles like the Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max bakkies, and the Everest and Jeep Grand Cherokee were taken over to the off-road track.



These are the 21 finalists for the 2023 Old Mutual Insure SA Car of the Year competition:





The second day of testing was dedicated to on-road driving, along with static evaluations. Jury members then had to lock in their individual scoring by the close of business on the second day.

Each vehicle is rated against its direct competitors in the market based on the automakers. That means the 21 finalists are not scored against each other unless the vehicles fall in one category, i.e. Ford Ranger versus the Isuzu D-Max in the double cab category.

The 2023 Car of the Year will be announced later in June.

The nine categories include Budget, Compact Family, Midsize, Premium, Adventure SUV, Double Cab, Luxury, Performance and New Energy.