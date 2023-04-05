R900 for a 90-minute cuddle: Local business owner says lonely people are paying for cuddles

Founder of the cuddling business, Pro Cuddling South Africa, Florence Letswalo, says all people want is cuddles.

Many people in and out of relationships need human touch.

The service ranges from R900 to R4 500.

Many people in and out of relationships are lonely and in desperate need of cuddles.



Founder of the cuddling business, Pro Cuddling South Africa Florence Letswalo from Alexandra, north of Joburg, tells News24 that they are here to take the "loneliness away."

"I have 600 unread WhatsApp messages and 400 emails to get to," adding that her phone is "beeping as we speak" because people want to cuddle.

"Whether they are in a relationship, married or not, people want to be cuddled. Married people; that's a topic for another day, but there are many lonely married people out there. You will find a woman saying she sleeps in the same bed as her husband but is never touched. The loneliness is on another level," Florence says.

"Touch is a basic need. How long can you go on without a need?," she says, adding that her business started in May 2022 after research about the importance of cuddling.

There are different options tailored for one's needs.

Florence says she has clients in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. Sessions cost from R900 for 90 mins to R4 500 for 12 hours. The most popular one is the 3-hour package called In My Element.

"Once you make a booking, we send you profiles of cuddlers in your area and we also check your profile. Cuddle mates in your area can be chosen from their detailed profiles that include: age, marital status, favourite movie (in case you want to watch one), hobbies, etc. Clients then choose what they want. It's that simple."

Florence adds that 80% of men who are over 35 and a lot of travellers book the cuddling service. "Initially, it was 90 minutes, but the more clients have repeat sessions, they want more time," she says.



