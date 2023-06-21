First impressions matter, gents: Simple hacks to groom your way into a great first date

Four tips for grooming your way into your new flame's life.

Some people have lost out on great first dates because they didn't try to look their best. First impressions matter. If the date doesn't go well, don't let poor grooming be the cause. But how to properly prepare?





4 tips for grooming your way into a great first date

1. Groom with style

Start with a clean and fresh shave, paying attention to details like sideburns and neckline. If you prefer a beard, shape and trim it neatly for a well-groomed look. Don't forget to tidy up your eyebrows, too – a subtle touch that can make a big difference. Finish off by styling your hair to complement your features and personal style.

2. Hydrate your skin

It's that time of year when your skin might be dry and ashy. Take away that dull, lacklustre appearance with a lotion that suits your skin type and has hydrating ingredients. Pay attention to drier areas, such as elbows, knees, and ankles. Hydrated skin looks healthier and boosts your confidence, making you feel your best on your date.

3. Dress to impress

Choose an outfit that suits the occasion and makes you feel sophisticated and confident. Opt for well-fitted clothing that flatters your physique. Whether it's a stylish suit, a sharp blazer with jeans, or a smart-casual ensemble, make sure it reflects your personal style. Pay attention to the details like coordinating colours and accessorising tastefully with a stylish watch or a classic belt. Remember, dressing well not only shows respect for your date but will also boost your self-assurance.

4. Boost Your Confidence

Take a moment to engage in activities that boost your confidence. It could be listening to your favourite empowering music, practising positive affirmations, or engaging in a quick workout or meditation session. Remind yourself of your unique qualities and what makes you an incredible catch. Embrace your individuality, smile, and let your genuine personality shine. When you exude confidence, you'll make your date feel at ease and be more likely to create a connection.

