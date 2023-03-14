14 Mar

'Me + you equals one' and 29 other cute ways to say 'I love you' in a text

accreditation
Compiled by Bonolo Sekudu
Illustration photo by Getty Images
  • Dr Callisto Adams, the founder of Hetexted.com, a dating and relationship advice resource, says there are more refined and captivating ways to say, 'I love you'.
  • Here are 30 ways this three-letter word can be expressed.
  • One of the texts read, "Screw the butterflies! There is a tiger running in my stomach every time I am with you."

Getting a random text from the one you love can give you pleasant dizzy spells and an infinite smile. It is a love language that simply works. Although some people still struggle with saying the three-letter word, 'I love you’, they may find better words to express this to you. 

Dr Callisto Adams, the founder of Hetexted.com, a dating and relationship advice resource, says there are more refined and captivating ways to say, 'I love you'.

If you want to tell your partner how strong your feelings are or if you receive the following kinds of text, know this is your partner's way of expressing their deep feelings for you.

1. You bring me joy!

2. You just put a smile on my face.

3. How did I ever get so lucky to have met you?

4. How is it that just by thinking of you, you make my day better? 

4. Screw the butterflies! There is a tiger running in my stomach every time I am with you.

5. You are my one and only.

6. You are my missing puzzle piece. I'm so glad I found you!

7. You complete me in the best way possible.

8. How come I see your face in everything that surrounds me?

9. I guess I had no clue what love meant until the moment I saw your face.

10. Every day is tremendously better with you by my side.

11. Remember that I will always be here for you.

12. A thought of you, and there goes my heart exploding!

13. I am counting the days until you come back.

14. I can't spend another day without seeing you.

15. Listen, I miss you, and the weather has been cloudy and rainy ever since you had to go to work. I want my sun back.

16. You make my world a better place.

17. You are my person.

18. Nothing and no one ever compares to you.

19. You are my everything.

20. You're my sunshine, my joy, and my love.

21. Sure, I am silly. But I am silly in love with you.

22. Every day with you is my favourite day.

23. Even my couch is missing you.

24. The moment our eyes met, I knew.

25. When you came into my life, my heart stopped beating for a moment.

26. I don't want to start dreaming if you're not in them.

27. Whenever I close my eyes, it's you I see.

28. Do you know that me + you equals one?

29. Hurry up home. I miss you!

30. I must have saved the world, no, the whole universe, in my past life to have deserved you in this.


