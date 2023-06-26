Blair Underwood shares 'surreal and magical' details of island wedding to longtime friend Josie Hart

Blair Underwood has walked down the aisle for the second time.

The award-winning actor has married his longtime friend Josie Hart.

The pair, who have been friends for 43 years, tied the knot in an intimate Caribbean wedding.

Well, 'Harts' across the globe have been broken as news came in that the ever-so-fine actor Blair Underwood has tied the knot to his longtime friend, Josie Hart, in an intimate Caribbean wedding. The couple has been friends for 43 years and took to the Dominican Republic to say, "I do". The destination had no more than 100 guests, and Blair himself played an important role in getting the wedding together.

Speaking to People, Blair told the publication that he was hands-on with the wedding, "I've been very involved. I'm a Virgo and bit of a perfectionist, so I like to make sure the details are taken care of." The wedding gateway began with a welcome party, and then at the ceremony, the most envied bride wore a transitional two-in-one gown that had a fitted trumpet silhouette and detachable overskirt with a cathedral-length train by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier. Her groom wore an ivory wool and silk jacquard patterned evening jacket with a satin lapel paired with linen vest and evening trousers by ISAIA.



Speaking about the moment the actor laid eyes on his bride, he said, "The first time I saw her in her dress, she looked like a princess. She was so beautiful. The deep emotions that were displayed during the ceremony, the lightness and fun of the reception it all felt humbling because it all just fell into place. It was amazing." The couple celebrated with a five-tier French vanilla and butter crème frosted cake by Flor Reposteria and some personalised cocktails.



"It was surreal and magical. His vows, to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever, was incredible. Between our children and all of them giving toasts, the fireworks right after our first dance, the entire day was just beyond my expectations," Josie said. Now, to answer the question on everyone's mind, 'How does anyone meet a Blair Underwood?' Well, the pair met when Blair was 16 years old and had a friendship of 43 years. "My mother loved and adored her. We lived separate lives on separate coasts. We never saw each other a lot, but when we talked, there's always such a strong connection of just understanding each other," Blair shared.

After both went through a divorce, they began dating each other last year, and Blair proposed. "It just feels so right. I just feel like it is the next step in moving forward in my life and doing it together... For all of those who know us, and I'm talking about our nine kids, grandkids, former spouses. For everybody to be on-board and embrace and accept, this union is nothing but God. To find love and discover love in someone who's been around in my life, in my family's life, and as I have been in hers, for so long in an honourable, platonic way," Blair added.

Sources: People, Bangshowbiz



