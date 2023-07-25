25 Jul

Brazilian teen husband on the run after 14-year-old wife is shot and killed

William McGee
Hyara Flor Santos Alves was shot by her 14-year-old husband.
Photo: NEWSFLASH/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA
  • Teenage victim Hyara Flor dos Santos Alves, was shot in the chin in Guaratinga, Brazil and her husband is a prime suspect.
  • The 14-year-old couple allegedly married illegally two months ago.
  • In Brazil, the legal age of marriage is 18 without parental consent or 16 with parental consent. 

Brazilian police are searching for a missing husband after his 14-year-old wife was shot dead.

Teenage victim Hyara Flor dos Santos Alves was shot in the chin in Guaratinga, Brazil, on July 6. She was taken to hospital where medics pronounced her dead. Her husband, who is also 14 and whose first name is reportedly Amadeus, is the prime suspect. He went on the run after Hyara was killed.

The police are treating her death as femicide and have launched a manhunt for Amadeus, who is believed to have fled with his father, identified as Amorim Junior, and another man named Averlon, whose relation to the two fugitives is unclear. 

Hyara Flor Santos Alves poses with husband in undated photo. She was shot dead in Guaratinga, Brazil. (Newsflash)

The suspect and Hyara had been married, albeit illegally, for less than two months. In Brazil, the legal age of marriage is 18 without parental consent or 16 with parental consent. Hyara belonged to the Romani community, so did the wanted trio. In some Romani communities, it is not uncommon for individuals to marry at a young age. The couple's families were reportedly friends, and their parents had apparently arranged their marriage. 

Teenage couple in happier times

Audio recordings allegedly made by Hyara's furious father have been circulating in messaging groups. In the recordings, he allegedly threatens the suspect's relatives and demands that Amadeus be handed over to be killed.

According to the military police, the missing trio fled on a road leading to Itamaraju. The area is now under increased surveillance. 

The police said in a statement: "The crime occurred on Thursday night in the city centre. A .380 calibre pistol with two magazines and ammunition was seized at the scene and sent for forensic examination. Further investigations and interviews will be conducted to clarify the motive of the crime."


The military police are reported to have reinforced security in areas where there are Romani communities in a bid to prevent revenge attacks. 

