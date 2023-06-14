Eminem's daughter, Alaina Scott, beams on 'one of the best days' as she shares wedding day snaps

Eminem has three daughters: Alaina, Hailie and Stevie Scott.

His oldest daughter, Alaina, recently tied the knot to her long-term partner, Matt Moeller.

The wedding took place in Detroit, Michigan, and her bridal party wore black dresses.

From listening to Eminem's music, you may know of only one of his children, his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, as she's the one he raps about the most.

However, many would be surprised that the iconic award-winning rapper has three children with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Besides the 27-year-old Hailie, they also share daughters, Alaina and Stevie.

In a Detroit ceremony, Alaina recently tied the knot to her long-term boyfriend, Matt Moeller.

READ MORE | 'One person can't be your entire world': Pink shares lessons from therapy and 17 years of marriage

Taking to Instagram, the newlywed bride shared a series of pictures of her nuptials that she captioned, "June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life. In this lifetime and next, my soul will always find yours." One of the pictures included the bride and groom kissing on a rooftop and in an elevator. There's also another image showing the couple dancing and another of the bridal party, family and friends. The bride wore a mermaid-style wedding gown that featured sheer sleeves, multiple tiers and a long train.



READ MORE | Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares behind the scenes of island wedding to footballer Andre Gray



Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.

The 30-year-old also paired her wedding gown with a tiara and dramatic veil. Her now husband, Matt, wore a tuxedo jacket with a black bowtie. Her siblings and wedding party were all in black dresses and suits, and it seems like the theme was 'black and white'. Alaina also posted a video showing her wedding ring while preparing for her special day. The video cuts to a clip of Alaina and her husband Matt dressed up for the wedding, sharing a kiss, captioning it, "Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller".

Sources: Today, People, Page Six



