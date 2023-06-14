2h ago

Share

Eminem's daughter, Alaina Scott, beams on 'one of the best days' as she shares wedding day snaps

accreditation
Futhi Masilela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alaina Marie Scott and her new husband, Matt Moeller. Image via (alainamariescott)/Instagram
Alaina Marie Scott and her new husband, Matt Moeller. Image via (alainamariescott)/Instagram
  • Eminem has three daughters: Alaina, Hailie and Stevie Scott.
  • His oldest daughter, Alaina, recently tied the knot to her long-term partner, Matt Moeller.
  • The wedding took place in Detroit, Michigan, and her bridal party wore black dresses.

From listening to Eminem's music, you may know of only one of his children, his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, as she's the one he raps about the most.

However, many would be surprised that the iconic award-winning rapper has three children with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Besides the 27-year-old Hailie, they also share daughters, Alaina and Stevie.

In a Detroit ceremony, Alaina recently tied the knot to her long-term boyfriend, Matt Moeller.

READ MORE | 'One person can't be your entire world': Pink shares lessons from therapy and 17 years of marriage

Taking to Instagram, the newlywed bride shared a series of pictures of her nuptials that she captioned, "June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life. In this lifetime and next, my soul will always find yours." One of the pictures included the bride and groom kissing on a rooftop and in an elevator. There's also another image showing the couple dancing and another of the bridal party, family and friends. The bride wore a mermaid-style wedding gown that featured sheer sleeves, multiple tiers and a long train.

READ MORE | Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares behind the scenes of island wedding to footballer Andre Gray

The 30-year-old also paired her wedding gown with a tiara and dramatic veil. Her now husband, Matt, wore a tuxedo jacket with a black bowtie. Her siblings and wedding party were all in black dresses and suits, and it seems like the theme was 'black and white'. Alaina also posted a video showing her wedding ring while preparing for her special day. The video cuts to a clip of Alaina and her husband Matt dressed up for the wedding, sharing a kiss, captioning it, "Love, Mr & Mrs Moeller".

Sources: Today, People, Page Six


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alaina scottfuthi masilelaeminemweddingscouplecelebsbridegroom
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
A warrior becomes a legend in The Woman King»

2h ago

A warrior becomes a legend in The Woman King»
Binge The Real Housewives of Nairobi Reunion now»

2h ago

Binge The Real Housewives of Nairobi Reunion now»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

2h ago

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Stream Neill Blomkamp's horror flick Demonic»

09 Jun

Stream Neill Blomkamp's horror flick Demonic»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

4h ago

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

2h ago

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo