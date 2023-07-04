2h ago

Jay-Z celebrates with his mom Gloria Carter as she tied the knot to longtime girlfriend

Futhi Masilela
Rapper Jay-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter.
Jamie McCarthy
  • A-listers gathered together this past Sunday to celebrate a union.
  • Jay-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, tied the knot to her longtime girlfriend.
  • Attending the wedding was Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy and Kelly Rowland. 

Many Hollywood celebrities who have been blessed with the opportunity to visit Beyoncé and Jay Z's home have said they have never seen that kind of wealth before. So, with that information, it is without a doubt or question that Jay Z's mother's wedding would be filled with A-listers and luxury. Gloria Carter tied the knot over the weekend to her longtime girlfriend, Roxanne Wilshire.

Attending the wedding was, of course, Queen B herself, her daughter Blue Ivy and her husband, Jay-Z. According to TMZ, the pair was also joined by other A-listers including Beyoncé's bestie Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, Corey Gamble and 'Good Morning America' host Robin Roberts. Jay has previously opened up about his feelings about his mother's sexuality which caused a rift between the two, but they later reconciled their relationship.

In 2017, Jay-Z released a much-anticipated album '4:44', after Beyoncé released the ever-so-controversial album 'Lemonade'. Jay's album was particularly eyebrow-raising as he confessed the infidelity that his wife mentioned on her album. Another reason was one song titled 'Smile' where he addressed his mother's sexuality, which she initially wasn't happy about. They later realised the message was too important not to share with the rest of the world.

