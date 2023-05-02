PHOTOS | These stunning celeb 2023 Meta Gala looks could be the inspiration for your wedding dress

Each year, fans across the globe look forward to seeing what their favourite celebs will wear to the Met Gala.

The event always has a theme; this year, it was about honouring the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

Most of the female stars walked up the red carpet stairs in bridal gowns fitted to their personalities.

The 2023 Met Gala took place last night, and like every year, everyone looks forward to seeing what celebrities will be wearing on the long red carpet stairs. This year, the theme celebrated a fashion icon that has unfortunately died but whose influence in fashion will forever be remembered. Celebrities were asked to put on their best looks that meet the year's theme - Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty, exploring "the artistic methodology and stylistic vocabulary of Karl Lagerfeld's designs through recurring themes across more than 65 years, from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019."

Although there is a theme set for every Met Gala, it is still open for interpretation. Most of our favourite celebrities showed up in different styles, silhouettes, designs and necklines of bridal gowns.



Rihanna

At the top of our list has to be Barbados billionaire Robyn Fenty who arguably always serves the boldest looks at the Met Gala. In her interpretation of the theme, Rihanna wore a silky white Valentino couture dress with a fitted bodice highlighting her pregnant belly and a flowing skirt. As she walked onto the red carpet, she had a hooded jacket covered in layers of 3D camellias. She paired her outfit with white fingerless gloves, eyelash-trimmed cat-eye glasses and a diamond necklace.

Penélope Cruz

Iconic Spanish actor Penélope Cruz graced the Met Gala red carpet in a Chanel white bridal gown. The dress had embellishments that accented the design of the dress from the neckline and bodice to the bottom of her round layered skirt with silver beading and embroidery. The actor added a bejewelled buckled belt to add a snatched look to her waist.

Anne Hathaway

The '50 Shades of Grey' star brought a sultry, cut-and-sew technique to her custom Chanel dress. The strapless gown had rosette-topped cups that flowed into cutouts held together by gold pins and pearls. She paired the dress with fingerless arm sleeves and embellished platform heels.

Halle Bailey

'Little Mermaid' star and singer Halle Bailey walked the red carpet stairs in a stunning form-fitting white Gucci number. The gown featured a sheer underlay decorated with lace sequin embroidery. She paired the dress with a dramatic ruffled coat she held at her shoulders. She surprised all of her fans by swapping out her natural locs for a short side-part curly bob.

Dua Lipa

Award-winning artist Dua Lipa took inspiration from the 50s by wearing a white bridal gown from Chanel's fall 1992 collection. The simple gown featured a corseted bodice with black and white braiding around the neckline, arms and waist. The original dress that iconic supermodel Claudia Schiffer wore on the runway was paired with a matching hat and jacket. The British singer paired hers with silver heels and a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Gisele Bündchen

It seems that this year's Met Gala was filled with celebs wearing dramatic capes, coats and jackets. Supermodel Gisele stepped out in a white Chanel gown with sparkling sequins arranged in vertical white striped panels. Taking all the attention was the extremely long feathered cape that trailed behind her.

Mindy Kaling

Producer and actor Mindy Kaling blew everyone's mind with a simple yet gorgeous off-shoulder gown. Designed by SIMKHAI, the dress was silvery-white with a fitted corseted silhouette with fringe in the back. She paired the floor-length dress with an Ashoka diamond flower and fringe earrings.

Florence Pugh



Actor Florence Pugh served some dramatic proportions for her 2023 Met Gala look. She wore a strapless silky Valentino couture gown with a lengthy train. A sheer black bow held it together. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli elevated the dress by giving the actor a long black feathered crown.

