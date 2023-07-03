'I said yes': Nicole Scherzinger shares pics of her Hawaii engagement to Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger announced she's leaving the market for good.

The singer has been dating Thom Evans for three years, and now they're getting married.

She posted a series of pictures of the rugby player popping the question.

Nicole Scherzinger has been dating 38-year-old rugby player Thom Evans for three years after meeting when he appeared on 'X Factor: Celebrity'. She recently revealed they are planning to wed after he popped the question while they were on a break in her native Hawaii.



The Pussycat Dolls singer shared a photo of the couple on Instagram, with Thom on one knee as he presented her with an engagement ring. The 44-year-old beauty simply captioned her post, "I said yes."

Thom shared the same photo on Instagram, along with another picture of them embracing and showing off the ring on Nicole's finger, and wrote, "My Ever After." The 'Poison' hitmaker previously admitted the Covid-19 pandemic had helped strengthen the couple's romance.

She told The Times newspaper in January 2021, "I've definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I've fought through and battled, and I've gone through challenges and relationships—and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Now I have a new perspective, and things balance out. And I'm really grateful." Thom admitted he had felt an instant connection to the 'Masked Singer' judge.

He previously told The Sun newspaper, "People always say, 'When you know, you know', and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment. But within the first couple of days with Nicole, it was just awesome, and it has been awesome ever since." Nicole - who dated Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton before romancing Thom - previously revealed that her ideal honeymoon destination would be on the idyllic French Polynesian island. Speaking to Us Weekly magazine last December, she said, "I'm dying to go to Tahiti. I'd honeymoon there."







