Tyler James Williams addresses 'very dangerous' outing culture amid rumours about his sexuality

Compiled by Futhi Masilela
  • As Pride Month begins, celebrities are using their platform to advocate for those in the community.
  • In doing so, actor Tyler James Williams has spoken out about those assessing his sexuality.
  • He said someone's looks and behaviour don't determine if they are gay or not.

Tyler James Williams has clarified that he is not gay and warned that forcing a label on someone's sexuality based on their looks and behaviour is dangerous. The 'Abbott Elementary' star has addressed his sexuality at the start of Pride Month. Amid rumours he was gay, the actor called out those who try to catch out closeted people whenever they act in a way they believe is queer.

The Everybody Hates Chris star has vowed to continue using his platform to be an LGBTQIA+ ally and to help those going through what he's been subjected to. Taking his Instagram stories, the actor addressed the culture of trying to attach people to a label, saying, "Usually I wouldn't address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I'm not gay, but I think the culture of trying to 'find' some kind of hidden trait or behaviour that a closeted person 'let slip' is very dangerous."

The actor added that overanalysing someone's behaviour in an attempt to "catch" them directly contributes to the anxiety that many queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.

"It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning. It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is often times unrealistic, less free and limits individual expression."

"I've been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into using my platform to push back against those archetypes every chance that I get. Being straight doesn't look one way. Being gay doesn't look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message."

This isn't the first time that a public figure has been put under the spotlight about their sexuality. Last year, comedian and actress Rebel Wilson was forced to come out by a journalist who wanted to break the story, even though she wasn't ready to let the public know.


