US gay throuple hope to clear misconceptions as they share parenthood journey

Three gay men have adopted a baby together and hope to have more children through surrogacy.

The throuple live in Los Angeles, where they are raising their daughter.

They say there are misconceptions about throuples, like they are all about sex and jealousy.

Three gay men in a throuple and with 'too much love' for one person have adopted a baby together. What is a throuple? It is a relationship between three people.



Ben Rodriguez Rolam and his long-term boyfriend, Mitch, live in Los Angeles with Benjamin. According to the UK's Independent, Ben and Mitch, who had been together for years, discussed bringing a third person into their relationship.

It all happened after 12 years of being together; they met Benjamin on a gay cruise in Hong Kong. They now all live together with their one-year-old adopted daughter, Tegan.

The throuple is in the process of becoming the second three-person relationship in the US to be recognised as legal parents on a birth certificate. They hope to have two more children through surrogacy.

The Independent reported that when Ben and Mitch met Benjamin, his family didn't know he was gay but took it well when he introduced his new partners.



Although still new to some, three-way relationships have been normalised and are healthy and loving like any other.

Ben reportedly said he believes there are misconceptions about throuples – that they are all about sex or there is an element of jealousy – but he asserts that his relationship is "based on support, growth, love and care".

