WATCH | The genius way this couple got Adele to sign the bride's wedding dress

Adele has a residency show in Las Vegas called 'Weekends with Adele' at The Colosseum.

The award-winning artist made a couple's dream come true on Saturday during her show.

The just-married couple attended her show in their wedding attire, and the singer signed the bride's dress.

Never mind, you'll find someone who will sign your wedding gown and happens to be a Grammy-award-winning artist.

London artist Adele performed at her Las Vegas residency this past weekend at The Colosseum. During the show, the artist autographed a bride's wedding gown after she congratulated the couple on their wedding mid-show.



The show is called 'Weekends with Adele, where she performs all her hits.



The award-winning singer noticed the couple - Gaby and Evan - as she was walking by and stopped to ask, "Did you just get married? You got married today?" The 34-year-old was performing her hit song, 'When We Were Young', and approached the couple.

The groom then pulled out a marker for Adele to sign the bride's dress.



The couple took to their Instagram accounts to share the clip of the moment, "Weekends with Adele. My world is made. Found the love of my life, and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding. Seven years later, all our dreams came true. Thank you, Adele, for creating the memory of a lifetime for us," the bride captioned the video.

Her husband also shared the video captioning it, "Please excuse my clammy hands. This was a major fan girl moment." Adele also shared an image of her holding the bride's hand during the show.



