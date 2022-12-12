Falling in love is easy but a good marriage takes work – 15 tips to make it last

Marriage therapist Lehlohonolo Mazindo says, "falling in love is instinctive, but staying in love is intentional."

He shares 15 tips for a healthy marriage.

"Most marriages suffer because when the next conflict sets in, it builds upon a series of conflicts from which the couples were too slow to recover."

Tales of miserable marriage life tend to overshadow the good and bliss that marriage is. There are couples who, through all their challenges, would not change the partner they chose to spend the rest of their lives with, no matter the storms that come their way. However, it takes working on the relationship constantly, which is beyond the altar.



Marriage therapist Lehlohonolo Mazindo says, "falling in love is instinctive, but staying in love is intentional. If you are not intentional about practising acts of love as a couple, the chemistry ignited by attraction will gradually die down. Anyone can fall in love, but it takes deliberate effort to create a healthy marriage and make it last forever."

He says a healthy marriage does not happen by chance but by choice. "We often choose misery in our marriages by thinking only about ourselves and forgetting about our spouses' needs, feelings, goals, challenges and experiences. A one-sided love leaves the loving partner resentful, and the whole marriage becomes a miserable experience."

Here Mazindo shares 15 tips for a healthier marriage

1. Learn to negotiate beyond your internal realities

Be open to your spouse's truth, even if it differs from yours. You cannot build a healthy marriage by ridiculing your spouse each time they say things you feel don't make sense. If they make sense to your spouse, that should be enough reason for you to at least consider them. There is another truth beyond the truth you see.

2. Work on yourself more than you work on your spouse

Very often, the dirt we see in our spouses is through our lenses. As they say, 'Once you change how you look at things, the things you look at change'. Sometimes the person who needs to change for the marriage to be healthy is you.

3. Keep your temper in check

Do not let your spouse suffer for the wounds that were inflicted upon you long before you met them. As much as it is within your control, do your best to protect your spouse from your anger.

4. Win your spouse's heart daily

Complacency is one of the reasons why most couples have lost their chemistry. Once you stop winning your spouse's heart, you start losing it. Most couples are guilty of the good they are not doing in their marriages, and then they wonder what went wrong when they start drifting apart. Not doing what's wrong is not enough to keep the marriage healthy. You've got to be intentional about doing what's right.

5. Don’t let the conflicts and misunderstandings linger too long

Negotiate yourself out of any undesirable thoughts, emotions and behaviours that crop up during and after a fight or misunderstanding. Marriage problems are not to drift us apart but to bring you and your spouse closer. Most marriages suffer because when the next conflict sets in, it builds upon a series of conflicts from which the couples were too slow to recover.

6. Give your spouse permission to experience their own emotions in their own way

Resist the urge to dictate to your spouse how they should experience their emotions. Your spouse has the right to feel happy, sad, angry, disappointed, hurt, or any other way. Telling them how they should feel or should not be feeling will, in the long run, lead to them bottling up their emotions, and the emotions that are suppressed will explode and become uncontrollable.

7. Allow independent thinking

Be an independent thinker and give your spouse permission also to be an independent thinker. We can't think in community of property, unfortunately. A good marriage is not about thinking alike but thinking together and bringing different ideas to the table for more effective decision-making. Beautiful things happen when couples harness the power of thought diversity.

8. Have the attitude of forgiveness

Acquire more forgiveness capacity than your spouse's capacity to offend you. Learn to take offence without internalising and generalising it. Only some given offence should be taken, and only some offence you take is given. A healthy marriage is one in which people have the freedom of knowing that their spouse does not build monuments around their mistakes. We all make mistakes, and knowing that our mistakes will not be held forever against us gives us more room to grow and become better partners.

9. Focus on what's right

Miserable couples focus more on what's wrong with their spouses, but happy couples focus more on what's right. Most couples miss out on what’s best about their spouses because they are focusing too much on what’s worst about them. And soon after the breakup, only then do they realise that the love they lost was the sweetest love they ever had.

10. Never lose touch with yourself trying to get in touch with your spouse.

Losing yourself to find your spouse will only make you lose the part of you that your spouse fell in love with in the first place. For example, if you stop going to the gym trying to get in touch with the person who fell in love with you in the gym, what if going to the gym is what they love the most about you?

11. Always remember that you are on the same side

Married couples tend to forget that they belong together. And once this happens, they begin to treat each other with mistrust. It then becomes far too easy to treat each other more like enemies than companions. Then they lose their vulnerability and start relating with their guards up.

12. Be quick to apologise and correct yourself when you are wrong

Thinking you are never wrong is in itself wrong. You can't do everything right or be right all the time. Happy couples understand that they are not perfect and are, therefore, quick to apologise and correct themselves when they are wrong.

13. Heal from your past hurts

Be intentional about healing the wounds from your past so that you don’t bleed on the person who didn't cut you. The resentment you suppress from the person who once hurt you will find a way to express itself against the person trying to love you. Most marriages are unhealthy because couples love each other not with their hearts but with their wounds. Once the wounds heal, the heart begins to love, and love from the heart can be trusted.





14. Prioritise romance and quality time together



Put romance and spending time together in your job description as one of your key deliverables. It is natural for couples to forget to be lovers if they are not intentional about loving each other and keeping the chemistry alive. If we don't play intentionally, we will fight instinctively. A couple that plays together stays together. Let it not always be about the children, the bills and the chores, but also about those sweet nothings that genuinely demonstrate how lucky you are to have found each other.

15. Don't give up too easily

Marriages are unhealthy because couples love each other with their feet facing the door. Their bags are always packed and ready to go at the first sign of disagreement. They walk away too easily, forcing their spouses to walk on eggshells around them. As long as you are both willing to make the marriage work, do not be too quick to give up on each other.







