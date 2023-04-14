1h ago

Share

'Love alone is not enough': Here's how to make it work

accreditation
Bonolo Sekudu
Getty Images
Getty Images
  • Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says love alone is not enough.
  • Some principles make love work and need to be implemented in relationships.
  • Being realistic, for instance, is an important principle. Your partner cannot make you happy, but they can play a role in your happiness.

The formula for falling in love and staying in love is not set in stone. In an ideal world, when two people love each other, we often think nothing can break them up, which is not always true. Love can go wrong and fade away when certain principles aren't mutually practised. 

"Love alone is not enough", relationship expert Paula Quinsee says, adding that successful relationships go through different phases. Some days our connection is strong, and we feel in love with and loved by our partner. On other days, we can be disconnected and question our relationship due to stressors such as work, family, relationships etc.

READ MORE | What does it mean when the person you are dating wants to take things slow?

 Principles to make love work: 

Respect each other as human beings and partners, including each other's boundaries. Clearly define relationship boundaries (e.g. cheating, abusiveness etc.)

- Being honest about expectations of each other and the relationship. Clearly articulate expectations from each other and the relationship. Be realistic, for instance, your partner cannot make you happy, but they can play a role in your happiness.

Create a safe place for each other, both physical and emotional, which involves communicating effectively and resolving conflict constructively.

- Build trust in the relationship, which enables connection and creates a strong bond between couples to work through their issues together.

According to Paula, many deeper elements need to be considered when entering into a relationship, which will determine if your relationship will likely work out. These include: 

Value systems as different value systems can cause clashes.

Cultural backgrounds as different cultural or traditional expectations can cause conflict.

Religious path. Having different faiths and beliefs can cause conflict.

Financial goals are spending vs saving, financial responsibilities etc.

- Lifestyle aspirations, e.g. hobbies, interests etc.

- Family aspirations, e.g. relationships with family, wanting children etc.

READ MORE | 5 things to keep in mind when searching for love and a solid relationship

Love needs constant work. Paula says these are ongoing discussions that couples should have throughout their lifetime together as individual and relationship needs shift and change.

"The longer we are together, the more we evolve at an individual and relational level. We, therefore, need to be able to adapt and evolve accordingly, which means continually checking in with each other to see where we are and whether we are still aligned with each other."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

05 Apr

Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»

05 Apr

A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»

24 Mar

Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo