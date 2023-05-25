PICS | Celeb besties Taylor and Selena to Oprah and Gayle are 'friendship goals'

Friendships are meaningful bonds we form with those who share the same interests and values as us.

They come with loyalty, support and a chosen family.

These celebrity friendships have stayed around for decades through scandals and career moves.

Celebrity friendships always give off mixed emotions because, on the one hand, some look perfect together, and they make complete sense. When you discover other celeb friendships, on the other hand, you are left confused as to how they even met because they seem like the most unlikely pair to call each other friends. Nonetheless, once you know their story, the pieces come together, and it suddenly makes sense.



Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez



Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship dates back to the time when Selena was still a Disney star. Taylor and Selena met back in 2008 at the Jonas Brothers concert as they were both respectively paired up with Joe and Nick Jonas. Since then, the stars formed a bond that has grown stronger over the years. They have also lent each other their singing talents, as they appeared in music videos together and also performed on stage together. Taylor has been a supportive voice for Selena when she dealt with cyber and Hollywood bullies.

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

This pair is the epitome of growing old with your best friend. Their friendship began in 1976 while working at a TV station in Baltimore. Gayle King was a production assistant, while Oprah was a news anchor. Their friendship has lasted over 40 years and is still going strong. Every now and then, the pair would give their fans a glimpse into their friendship, like the time Gayle was featured on Oprah's show for a road trip, revealing the different dynamics the pair share. They've also insisted that lack of jealousy and their instant connection has kept their friendship going for so many years.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah



Baltimore is where iconic friendship duos meet and form, as this pair also met there when Jada was just a teenager and Queen Latifah was performing at a club. Their friendship has lasted over three decades as both have worked on a number of projects together. Their first appearance together was on the 90s crime thriller 'Set It Off' and then they went to work together again in 2017's 'Girls Trip'. Queen Latifah says she credits Jada for helping her launch her acting career.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams

These friends hold big titles, Serena is a legend and champion in tennis, and Meghan is royalty. The pair began their friendship in 2010 at the Super Bowl, and since then, Meghan's been supporting Serena at her tennis matches for years. Serena has also attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry and co-hosted her baby shower in 2019. The tennis star also defended Meghan during the entire debacle with the British royal family by calling her a selfless friend.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

These friends became friends on 'Friends', the popular comedy show that was centred around friendship onscreen, which led to friendship forming off-screen, too. The stars met on set in 1994, and their friendship has lasted over two decades and counting. They have since been the maid of honour at each other's weddings and have supported each other through their divorces. Jennifer is also a godmother to Courteney's daughter, Coco.

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore



The actors first met as teenagers and later co-starred in the 2000 hit movie Charlie's Angels and its 2003 sequel. "We met when I was 14 and she was 16. I was working at a coffee house, and she was a junior model. She's still my bestie," Barrymore said. They have maintained their friendship since the 2000s and have posted each other on their socials.

Sanaa Lathan and Regina Hall

These ladies once called each other their human diaries and have maintained their friendship for over 20 years. Sanaa Lathan said that even at times when executives had the pair compete for the same acting role, they still remained friends. They also starred together in a movie in 2013 called 'The Best Man Holiday'.

Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts



The Australian actors went to the same high school and also co-starred in the same theatre company, The Phillip Street Theatre. However, they didn't become friends until 1991, when they met on set and worked together on a movie called Flirting. They have since remained close for over three decades. "We've gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. That history binds you. We have a strong respect and love for one another."







