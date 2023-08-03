Real-life 'princess' who lives in 900-year-old castle struggles with finding her prince charming

Ludovica Sannazzaro, 21, lives in a medieval Italian castle.

The castle is 900 years old and has been passed down to her, and she says it's an important part of their family history.

But this great treasure has not been good for her dating life as she finds it hard to find a prince charming.

A real-life 'princess' with her very own castle has revealed that her home has its downsides when dating, and now she keeps it under wraps when she meets a potential prince charming in case she's about to kiss another frog.

Ludovica Sannazzaro, 21, lives in a medieval Italian castle that's been in her family since its construction in 1163, and she's had multiple people say they would marry her just to access her home.

Castello Sannazzaro, once a fortress in Monferrato, Italy, was passed down to Ludovica's dad because of his passion for history, and she set up a TikTok page to honour its history. Knowing that the incredible home will one day be passed onto her, Ludovica is now trying to learn as much as she can about the amazing building to maintain it. And hopefully, one day, find a prince charming -who shares her passion for its history and not simply the status that comes from such a grand home.

Ludovica, a student, said: "I've had some people say during my life, 'Oh, I'm going to marry you. So I'm gonna have all your money.'



"And I'm like, 'I don't think you understand how it works. Living in a castle doesn't mean anything'."

"I normally tend not to say I live in a castle at the beginning. I don't want to scare potential dates off. I don't want them to feel less important because I've had a lot of people thinking like that when they find out. Most of the people I've previously dated were my friends first, so they knew about the castle for the longest time."

She explained that while she hasn't had her unusual living situation bowl over any dates, it did happen when her older brother, now 36, brought his girlfriends back to the castle.

Ludovica said of their reactions: "They were like, 'Wow.' If you know us, you know that we're normal. Even with my friends at the beginning, I was worried about their intentions. If you want to take care of the castle, go for it. Then we'll talk again about it and see if you actually want to do it. It's not a game or just a cool place to live."

But while living in a castle has an occasional social downside, especially in the dating department, Ludovica stressed that she knows how lucky she is to live there.

She explained: "I know that I am so lucky to live in a place like this. But it can be hard. More than once, I have to admit, I've thought, 'I don't know if I can do this. I'm just going to sell this'.

"But I could never sell a place that's been in my family for almost 900 years. Although it does scare me when my friends or especially when possible dates say that they'd marry me just for the castle."

CREDIT: CATERS NEWS AGENCY/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA