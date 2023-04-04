The art of manipulation: A psychologist explains why some women fall for criminals

Understanding why some women fall in love with criminals is not easy because different factors may be at play.

Dr Portia Monnapula-Mazabane breaks down the psychology behind this.

She explains that some women are drawn to the "bad boy" image and may find the danger and excitement of being with a criminal appealing.

The Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester romance has made people question the psyche of women who fall in love with criminals. It is worth nothing that similar patterns may or may not exist in same-sex relationships, though there isn't enough research to conclusively point to either possibility.

How did they meet? Why would a woman who is accomplished fall for someone like Thabo? These are some of the questions on many people's lips. Dr Nandipha, a medical doctor, risked it all for a convicted rapist and murderer.

Although not basing her advice on this controversial romance, Dr Portia Monnapula-Mazabane explains the possible reasons that would make a woman want to be with a man who is a criminal.



TV shows like Love after Lock Up zooms into the dynamics of these relationships. Women put their lives on hold for a man behind bars, and in most instances, the relationship exposes the art of manipulation prisoners effortlessly master.

The women find themselves in a toxic maze, almost begging for love and attention.

READ MORE | When love exists in dysfunction: Expert explains toxic on-again, off-again relationships

The personality traits of such women may include the following:

Fantasy and thrill-seeking

By their nature, some women may be drawn to the excitement and thrill of being involved with a criminal, particularly those who are notorious or have committed serious crimes. This can create a sense of danger and excitement, appealing to some.

Bad boy attraction

Another possible reason is that some women are drawn to the "bad boy" image and may find the danger and excitement of being with a criminal appealing.

However, she says it is not easy to diagnose the cause of it, "there is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question as everyone's experiences and backgrounds are uniquely influenced by their upbringing, personality traits, past and present traumatic or psychological factors."

There are some common factors that may contribute to women falling in love with criminals:



Trauma and past experiences

Women who have experienced trauma or abuse in their past may be drawn to men who are dangerous or have a criminal record. This may be due to a desire to feel protected or seek out someone who understands their pain.



Psychological and emotional vulnerability

Emotionally vulnerable women may be more susceptible to manipulation and coercion by criminals. They may be seeking validation and affection, which can be exploited by criminals who use charm and flattery to gain trust and control.

As easy as it is for us to expect Dr Nandipha to have made better decisions, it is important to note how much of a master manipulator Thabo is. He has done it for too long, even fooling people in business.

READ MORE | In a toxic relationship? Here’s how to handle it

Dr Monnapula-Mazabane details tactics used by scammers:

Love-bombing

This is where the scammer overwhelms the victim with attention and affection. They also use gaslighting, where the scammer undermines the victim's sense of reality and self-confidence.

Flattery and charm

Many scammers use flattery and charm to gain the trust of their victims. They may use compliments and romantic language to make their targets feel special and valued.

Newsletter Weekly Lovebytes Live with love, live beautifully with our specially curated relationship, wedding and sex stories.

Emotional manipulation

Scammers may use emotional manipulation to gain control over their victims. They may create a sense of dependence by claiming that they need money or support for various reasons.

Isolation

Scammers may try to isolate their victims from their friends and family members to prevent them from seeking help or advice.

Threats

Some scammers may use threats or intimidation to control their victims. They may threaten to harm the victim or their loved ones if they do not comply with their demands.