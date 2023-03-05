05 Mar

Share

Fuller figures and curves: New bridesmaid line caters for voluptuous women

accreditation
Futhi Masilela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bridal Babes bridesmaid line. Image via (bridalbabes)/ Instagram. Collage by Futhi Masilela
Bridal Babes bridesmaid line. Image via (bridalbabes)/ Instagram. Collage by Futhi Masilela
  • It's not every day that you hear about a couple going from saying 'I do' to becoming business owners who were inspired by their nuptials.
  • But Ashley and Charles Young are no ordinary couple.
  • They turned one of the biggest headaches of their wedding day into a thriving business.

It all started when the body-hugging dresses worn by Ashley and Charles Young's bridesmaids went viral for how well they fit. In response to the positive reaction to the dresses, the couple decided to launch a bridesmaids' gown line.

Bridal Babes designs bridesmaid dresses that accommodate fuller-figured women and their curves.

READ MORE | The Kendall + Kylie brand teamed up with Azazie to release a bridesmaid collection

"What I found when I was searching [for bridesmaids' dresses] was just that there's nothing out there. So, once my girls put their dresses on, once we finally found the one, it was really difficult. But our wedding went viral because people have never seen bridesmaids in curve-hugging dresses that actually enhanced their body type," Ashley shared with Afro Tech.

Bridal Babes is one of the industry's first to incorporate virtual consultation.

READ MORE | Victoria Beckham designed 'killer' bridesmaid gowns for singer Marc Anthony and his new bride

Ashley feels that the wedding industry is 'vanilla' as there are no women of colour represented in wedding gown adverts.

"In the wedding industry, it's what we call 'vanilla', right? You don't see a lot of us in the advertising. You don't see a lot of, like, our infusion," she shared.

"When I say 'our', I mean Black women and Latina women. We are very different. I think that's why we have been so successful because we really have focused on designs that are different from the norm and different from the mainstream. When people come to our consultations, they're not worried about someone not understanding that their bridesmaids are the full-size range."

Sources: AfroTech, Instagram


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bridal babesfuthi masilelaweddingsblack ownedbridesmaids dressesbridesmaids
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
There's something in the water in DAM»

03 Mar

There's something in the water in DAM»
The drama continues in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

03 Mar

The drama continues in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

03 Mar

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The Last of Us, new epsiodes now streaming»

28 Feb

The Last of Us, new epsiodes now streaming»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo