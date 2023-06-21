Newlyweds call for privacy while they grieve after wedding bus crash leaves 10 guests dead

Newlyweds whose wedding ended in a tragic bus crash have spoken out.

The bus left 10 people dead and five more injured after leaving the wedding.

The groom's father has called for everyone to have access to seatbelts on buses.

Tragic news circulated last week when 10 wedding guests died and 25 were injured in Australia after their bus crashed on their way back from the wedding in Hunter Valley. The couple released a statement, thanking the community for their love and support.

Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell said, "While we appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community, we ask that the media respect our privacy while we grieve. Our primary focus at this time is processing this tragedy and supporting our family and friends, which is why we'd like to formally decline any requests for media interviews."

The groom's parents also added a few words where they urged people to wear seatbelts on buses.



"It was a glorious occasion until news of the bus crash with 10 people losing their lives came within a few hours that has shattered many lives. Hopefully something positive can come out of this tragedy. Fifty years ago, the fitting and wearing of seat belts became compulsory in Australia for all occupants of motor cars, saving countless lives since. Whilst my wife and I can't do this on our own we believe ultimately everyone who rides a bus should have access to seatbelts and be compelled by laws to wear them," the groom's father John Gaffney said.



Sources: Lad Bible, New York Post, Insider



