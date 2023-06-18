8h ago

The wait is over – radio station helps set up dream wedding for couple who had dated 23 years

Just married: Mr and Mrs Hadebe
Just married: Mr and Mrs Hadebe
Photography: Emacous/Photography
  • Nkosinathi Hadebe and Zandile Cele finally had the wedding of their dreams.
  • After 23 years together, a local radio station, Vuma FM, helped make their wish come true.
  • Listeners of the show and business owners made various pledges for the wedding day.

After 23 years of being together, this Durban couple have finally said:'I do'.

Nkosinathi Hadebe and Zandile Cele experienced the wedding of their dreams, made possible by the generosity of local celebrities and business owners in Durban.

Vuma FM presenter Jacinta Ngobese says the couple's love story was so striking that this became a truly special story to her and the listeners of her show.

During a feature on the show, Nkosinathi had called in to request they play four songs for the love of his life, Zandile. 

"Upon engaging him and finding out more about their relationship, that's when he told me that they've been dating for about 23 years and that they're not married yet, which is something that bothered me a lot," she shared. 

marriage, wedding, couple
Newlyweds Nkosinathi and Zandile Cele at their wedding.
Photo: Emacous Photography/Supplied

Jacinta then spontaneously asked listeners to call in and asked them if they could assist in getting the two married.

"That's exactly what we did," she tells us after pulling off the wedding.

The couple from Kwandengezi have two children together, a 16-year-old and two-year-old. Nkosinathi had not been able to pay lobola for all these years, but with the help of people touched by this love story, he was finally able to. 

"The most striking thing about the couple is that I know that they've had ups and downs, but the fact that they loved each other throughout these years… they've even become like one person. They look the same, and their challenges are seemingly the same.

"They've even built a family structure with all that they've been through," she added.

She admits it was a tall task to arrange a wedding in just a few days, particularly with some people pledging things and not pulling through. 

Jacinta tells us that there were also family dynamics as well as cultural aspects where things had to be done in order for it not to be a marriage that doesn't exist in terms of culture.

marriage, wedding, couple
Presenter Linda Sibiya and actress Brenda Mhlongo
Photo: Emacous Photography/Supplied

Radio DJ Linda Sibiya and singer/actress Brenda Mhlongo were the MCs for the white wedding. There were also performances from local stars like Angel Zuma, NaimaKay and Jumbo.

