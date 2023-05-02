WATCH | Groom exposes cheating bride at wedding ceremony

A groom presented a video to his wedding guests where the bride is being unfaithful.

The wedding officiator ask the wedding guests if anyone objects, but no one said anything.

The groom then raised his hand and then played a video of the bride kissing another man.

We've heard many stories about brides and grooms being unfaithful just before the wedding.



Most unfaithful behaviour occurs during the bachelor or bachelorette party, where both male and female strippers are present, providing what many call the perfect opportunity for temptation.

This groom took the opportunity to let all his guests know the reason why he won't be exchanging rings and wedding vows as his bride and almost wife was caught in a video being unfaithful.

A TikToker took to the platform to repost a video where a wedding officiator is seen asking the question that makes every couple nervous because it means the wedding could potential come to an end.



"Is the anyone here who has any reason whatsoever why these two should not join, speak now or forever hold your peace."

Now, when this question gets asked, a wedding guest or wedding crasher is expected to get up or walk in the church running to stop the wedding.

However, in this wedding, things took a surprising turn as the groom was the one who responded to the question.

READ MORE | Groom mentions 'headboard slamming' in overly sexual vows breaking the internet

Before saying anything, the groom took a look around to see who might be objecting and realising no one got up, he sarcastically said: "Oh, this is beautiful, this is so beautiful."

He then looked at the officiator, raised his hand and said: "Well, I have something I'd like to say."

He continued to thank all his guests for coming to celebrate their wedding together with them before exposing the bride.

Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.

"Thank you for coming on this wonderful occasion on this wedding day. I really do thank you for coming here, my goodness. Thank you for always being there for me."

READ MORE | Wedding photographer divides the internet over whether meals should be served to vendors

He turned to look at his bride with a smile and professed his love to her.

"I love you; I truly love you. There's one thing I was to talk to you about, but I couldn't figure out the words to express it. So, I figured the best way to bring it up to you would be to show you."

The groom then proceeds to pull out a remote to press play on a video that shows the bride with another man making out. The bride takes her bouquet of red and white flowers to cover her face.

Unfortunately, the video ends there, however that didn't stop users of the app from sharing their opinions.

READ MORE | WATCH | Woman ditches R55 000 wedding dress for thrifted R4 000 dress 2 weeks before wedding

With most users in support of the groom, one said: "Perfect way to expose her, in front of family and friends. She deserved that."

Another jumped on the comment section to discuss the bride's reaction and said: "She's not embarrassed because she cheated, she's embarrassed because it's on film and she's caught."

Another congratulated the groom for choosing this way to expose the bride: "I mean, with that move, she can't twist it with her family and blame him. Boss move."

Source: TikTok, Facebook