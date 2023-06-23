WATCH | This US couple's wedding redo included their cat as a witness - and it was 'paw-fectly' legal

Animals have always been part of weddings, like doves released after a ceremony.

Even dogs and cats walk down the aisle as flower girls and ring bearers.

This cat was a witness at his owner's second wedding.

We all know pet lovers go a little bit extra on their wedding days by including their pets. We've seen dogs and cats walk down the aisle as flower girls or ring barriers. This US couple tied the knot and had their cat Momo play an important role that is backed by law. Amanda, a human resources specialist and musician and Steve, who own three cats, married last year.

After tying the knot, they went on honeymoon in Iceland, only to return home and realise that they had lost their marriage license before filing it, rendering their union unofficial in the eyes of the law. They then decided to redo their wedding. However, this time around, the ceremony involved their beloved Momo. Taking to TikTok, the couple shared a video of the cat being a witness, captioning the video, "Did you know in Colorado your cat can be the witness for your marriage license?"



Users of the platform took to the comment section to share their opinions on the situation, with one jokingly saying, "BRB getting divorced so we can get re-married in Colorado with our cat as our witness." Another added, "I will now be having my wedding in Colorado; thank you." One more shared information about the law, "In Colorado, the cat could also be the wedding officiant, but technically not both a witness and officiant. This goes for ANY PET in Colorado, by the way. My coworker had her dog and bearded -dragon as her witnesses."









