23 Jun

Share

WATCH | This US couple's wedding redo included their cat as a witness - and it was 'paw-fectly' legal

accreditation
Compiled by Futhi Masilela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Animals have always been part of weddings, like doves released after a ceremony.
  • Even dogs and cats walk down the aisle as flower girls and ring bearers.
  • This cat was a witness at his owner's second wedding.

We all know pet lovers go a little bit extra on their wedding days by including their pets. We've seen dogs and cats walk down the aisle as flower girls or ring barriers. This US couple tied the knot and had their cat Momo play an important role that is backed by law. Amanda, a human resources specialist and musician and Steve, who own three cats, married last year. 

READ MORE | Woman says boyfriend prearranging their nuptials felt more like a 'breach of trust' than a wedding

After tying the knot, they went on honeymoon in Iceland, only to return home and realise that they had lost their marriage license before filing it, rendering their union unofficial in the eyes of the law. They then decided to redo their wedding. However, this time around, the ceremony involved their beloved Momo. Taking to TikTok, the couple shared a video of the cat being a witness, captioning the video, "Did you know in Colorado your cat can be the witness for your marriage license?"

READ MORE | Newlyweds call for privacy while they grieve after wedding bus crash leaves 10 guests dead

Would you include your pet in your wedding? Tell us your story here.


Users of the platform took to the comment section to share their opinions on the situation, with one jokingly saying, "BRB getting divorced so we can get re-married in Colorado with our cat as our witness." Another added, "I will now be having my wedding in Colorado; thank you." One more shared information about the law, "In Colorado, the cat could also be the wedding officiant, but technically not both a witness and officiant. This goes for ANY PET in Colorado, by the way. My coworker had her dog and bearded -dragon as her witnesses."



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
futhi masilelamarriagecatweddinganimalswitness
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»

23 Jun

Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»
Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»

23 Jun

Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23 Jun

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
New episodes of Rosemary's Hitlist stream every Wednesday»

21 Jun

New episodes of Rosemary's Hitlist stream every Wednesday»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

8h ago

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo