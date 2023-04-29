HELLO WEEKEND | MaXhosa's promise, a new local holiday destination, and Anita!

Hello, Weekend.

MaXhosa on sustainability and the export of a proudly South African narrative

By Bonolo Sekudu

South African luxury brand, MaXhosa has raised its hand and vowed to be a healthy brand concerned about the environment as it hosted the first-ever MaXhosa Africa Sustainability Festival on World Earth Day at Nirox Sculpture Park. Founder Laduma Ngxokolo tells us, "We don't just feel that it is important. We feel that it is an obligation to be a conscious brand, not just within the environmental space... Our brand pillar is triple peace, but people come first, the planet comes second, and profit, of course, is what sustains into the future."

MELANIE VERWOERD | Unnecessary hysterectomies: Time for women to take a stand

By Melanie Verwoerd

Eighteen months ago, I became one of the millions of women, who undergo a hysterectomy. Despite having had no symptoms, a huge ovarian growth was found during a routine gynaecological check-up and a radical hysterectomy was performed two weeks later. On the day I left hospital, I had questioned the surgeon about the effect of the drop of hormone levels after the removal of my ovaries. He casually (or so it seemed to me) remarked about a possible loss of libido. I immediately saw red.

Exploring the trendy new Coot Club - a family escape that adults will enjoy as much as kids

By Andrew Thompson

Roughly two hours east of Cape Town, on a stretch of unspoilt, low-lying land just outside the Overberg village of Stanford, is a new lagoon-side holiday destination designed to keep children engaged with the outside world. And, for the adults happy to let them be, a chance to unwind in pristine coastal nature.

'If I didn't have any money, I'd jump from a building': 'Real Housewife' Anita Lloyd has tongues wagging



By Leandra Engelbrecht

Anita Lloyd is not your typical housewife; she's a 'goddamn amazing housewife.' Anita, the wife of Boyce Lloyd, the chief executive of KWV, made her reality TV debut last week in the premiere episode of Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande. This is the second Afrikaans version and the sixth South African instalment of the popular international franchise. Her first appearance raised eyebrows and lots of commentary on social media for her use of foul language, and when she said in her diary interview: "We all worship Mammon, the god of money. If I didn't have any money, I'd jump from a building."

Piet Steenkamp is a fourth-generation wine grower in the Bottelary Hills of Stellenbosch

By Daléne Fourie

Stellenbosch wine is many things. Stellenbosch wine is Banghoek (though some spell it Banhoek), Bottelary, Devon Valley, Jonkershoek Valley, Papegaaiberg, Polkadraai Hills, Simonsberg-Stellenbosch, and Vlottenberg. These wards only represent about 30% of the district. Don't get me (or them) started on Helderberg.

Toyota’s SA-only Corolla RSi will forever be a Freedom Day car icon

By Lance Branquinho

You can't get it wrong with a sleeper car. The formula is simple: latent performance with understated looks. There aren't many sleepers left. In the contemporary car market, it's all oversized wheels, insanely styled grilles and pastiche design. But in the mid-1990s, sleepers were still a thing. And no brand did understated performance better than one considered conservative by nature: Toyota.

