HELLO WEEKEND | A masked gay cowboy from SA, stranded on a private island, and WTF is double-tick anxiety?

Hello, Weekend!

Is it just me or is there a hint of end-of-year excitement in the air? The days are being filled with more sunshine, and summer holiday is just around the corner. Soon we'll be lounging by the pool, sunbathing on the beach, dodging awkward family conversations around the festive table, and eating so much that we'll have to loosen our belt buckles. Hang in there, it's almost the jolliest time of the year. While you wait, we've got a gift for you. Introducing; Hello Weekend. A feisty, fabulous, and decadent feast of weekend reading jammed-packed with exclusive interviews, mind-blowing experiences, life-changing hacks, and cheeky opinions.

Happy reading, Herman.

Orville Peck: Country music's hot new superstar is a cowboy from South Africa By Bronwyn McKay Who is Orville Peck? The fringed mask-wearing cowboy with the whiskey smooth voice. He's been seen in circles with Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Diplo, and other music icons. It's a question which has been on everyone's lips since the release of his debut album Pony in 2019. He rocks leather pants and chaps, and is often seen shirtless - exposing his impressive collection of tattoo art all over his body. He is one of the most famous country musicians in the world right now, but nobody has ever seen his face. A gay icon and western rebel, Orville Peck is music's new rising star. READ IT!

My week on a private island By Nikita Coetzee

I'm in line at our work cafeteria, about to order myself a very standard meal of meat and veg, when suddenly, my mouth says something without checking with my brain first. "Hola!" My Spanish is non-existent, but I make sure to add a bit of flavour to the five words I do know. After returning from a trip to Colombia, I have officially transformed into that annoying friend who now believes she is one with the locals from her stay and has absolutely dreaded her return to load shedding (uurrgh!). I can't help it, though, and my friends seem to be tolerating it for now. READ IT!

Do you suffer from your double-tick anxiety? By Zakiyah Ebrahim

When WhatsApp was down for a little over an hour on Tuesday, I was disgruntled when the issue was resolved so quickly. "Well, that wasn't long enough," I thought. I recognise the privilege of being able to instantly send a message to someone located on the other side of the world – something that would've seemed almost inconceivable not so long ago. But the introduction and popularisation of this communication tool has also sparked my anxiety these last few years. I speak to an expert about it. READ IT!

SA racing icon Alan Green parks his racing car and retires By Sam Bartlett South African racing icon Alan Green is such a private person, not even Google can serve up much about him. In an exclusive interview, the only one he has ever done, Green sits down with Sam Bartlett for News24 and shares some of his life's most memorable moments in the cars which are now going up for sale in a mega-auction. READ IT!



This life with Nthabi Nhlapo | The check of it: Twitter users see blue over verification costs By Nthabi Nhlapo Following months of controversy and speculation, the multi-billionaire chief executive of Tesla and founder of SpaceX Elon Musk has taken over Twitter for a cool $44 billion. Several prominent people have left Twitter, mainly as they anticipate how the social network will change under Elon Musk's leadership. Nthabi Nhlapo considers if she should follow suit. READ IT!



Patrick Pleul/Getty Images; Vicky Leta/Insider

YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED THESE STORIES THIS WEEK:

What's equality in an unequal world? News24 goes on a deep-dive with director Ruben Östlund and actor Dolly de Leon from the Palme d'Or-winning film, Triangle of Sadness.

As a young, soccer-mad boy living in rural KwaZulu-Natal, Robert Marawa listened to football commentary on a small, crackling FM radio. These many years later, “Madluphuthu” has become arguably South Africa’s most popular and most recognisable sports broadcaster.

After being diagnosed with endometriosis in April this year, I embarked on a journey to raise awareness about this chronic condition. So many people had never heard about it, including many women who suffer from it.

WATCH THIS:

The Good Nurse: (5/5 Stars) Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.



TRY THIS:

Chutney chicken with couscous: An old favourite that can be cooked easily in an air fryer. Serve with colourful peppers and couscous.

Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.



