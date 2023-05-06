HELLO WEEKEND | A royal photographer reveals inside secrets as the United Kingdom crowns its king

Hello, Weekend.

If you are into royal pomp and all which goes with it, then this weekend will provide you with plenty of entertainment as Charles is officially crowned king. The last coronation was that of Elizabeth II on 2 June 1953. News24's royal reporter Bashiera Parker will keep you updated over the weekend and has prepared a feast of in-depth features to enjoy in-between.

I'll catch you again next week. Herman.

EXCLUSIVE | Charles and his queen... and did he ever love Diana? Royal photographer tells all

News24's Bashiera Parker recently sat down with veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. The interview came ahead of the coronation of the king on Saturday 6 May, and the release of Arthur: A Life with the Royal Family, currently streaming on Britbox. He shares more about the king he believes Charles will be, the role Camilla's played in ensuring he's a happy king, and Diana, who was key in shaping his modern monarchy.

The weightless intensity of Ian Naudé's wines

By Daléne Fourie

Ian Naudé makes top-rated South African wines from special sites and old vines to represent the very best South Africa can be. His latest release red wines, the Grenache 2020, Werfdans Cinsault 2017, and Oupa Willem Red Blend 2020 have received critical acclaim from international critics and signal a new era in South African wine.

Charles waited 70 years to become king, but the whole world will be watching Harry at the coronation

By Bashiera Parker

It's been announced that Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, but his wife Meghan Markle will not. Arthur Edwards weighs in on the royal rift, the importance of Harry's attendance at the coronation, and shares exclusive details about the Harry he knew before he met Meghan.

WATCH | The wrong Dr Nandi: A case of mistaken identity leads to harassment of medical practitioner



By Nikita Coetzee

Dr Nandi Diliza tells News24 what happened when social media users mistook her for Dr Nandipha Magudumana, an alleged accomplice in the prison escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

REVIEW | Sihle Khumalo’s book of places and histories, Milk the Beloved Country, is delicious, full-cream reading

By Siya Khumalo

Milk the Beloved Country by Sihle Khumalo offers a "tour" through South Africa in three parts and two appendices. Although it needs no narrational structure because its chapters are more thematic than they are, say, periods in history, they do somewhat correspond with a chronological shift from the past to the future, as well as a logical establishment of the terms, the actors and then the current-day action.

Chevrolet Corvette, America's only true sports car, celebrates 70 years of speed, power and fun

By Stuart Johnston

Making its debut at the Waldorf Astoria hotel as a concept car in early 1953, amazingly, the Chevrolet Corvette was in production by late June that same year and went on sale. The only problem was that only 300 examples were built that first year as production was at a snail's pace due to issues with the then-new-fangled fibreglass body.

Photo: Stella Olivier

REVIEW | Kentridge's The Head and The Load is a poetic convergence of art, language, and music: William Kentridge's interdisciplinary large-scale theatre piece, The Head and the Load, concerns itself with how Africans were used by colonial powers to fight for them in the first world war.



REVIEW | A surreal turn into the horror of the psyche, cinematic treat Beau is Afraid is more art than story: In this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer-director Ari Aster, a paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother's funeral.

REVIEW | Buried Treasure: Sven Axelrad’s multi-layered debut novel amplifies spectral voices: A quizzical quest novel jam-packed with quirky, loveable characters, endlessly amusing, even ridiculous incidents, tender and even tantalizingly compelling thought experiments, philosophical ruminations and simply exquisite prose.

