HELLO WEEKEND | Captivating crime doccies, award-winning wine, and a very good book





Hello, Weekend.

There are few things better than the feeling of a Saturday morning. That delightful moment when you realise there's a whole weekend that awaits. Other weekend delights include binge-watching crime documentaries, enjoying some wine, and reading a very good book. So, we decided to bring it all together this weekend in one place.

Enjoy the read. Herman.

Wrongly Accused: What happens when justice fails and the real killer walks free?

Investigative reporter Louise Shorter re-visits some of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British criminal history in the new true crime series Wrongly Accused, cases where lives were destroyed when individuals were accused of murders they didn’t commit.

Ken Forrester, Shawn Matthyse, and the immersion mentorship method securing the future of wine

By Daléne Fourie

Ken Forrester recently announced the sale of the Ken Forrester Vineyards brand to French company Advini. Their succession plan involves winemaker Shawn Matthyse, whom Ken has been mentoring for the past nine years. With the recent release of the FMC 2022, their premium flagship Chenin from the 2.3ha old vineyard planted in 1974, Shawn continues to prove the success of Ken's mentorship method (the immersion method) and promises to secure the brand's future.

THE CRITIC | 'This is the meal. Steak and salmon, and delightful wine in an evocatively setting'

By Emile Joubert

Research for my latest publishing venture Stellenbosch Mafia: The One-hit Cookbook has provided an opportunity to explore the diverse culinary offerings of this iconic town in the Cape winelands that has become one of the country’s most famous and desirable addresses. A rigorous commitment to finding the true flavours of Stellenbosch has been a glorious exploration, and were the place to actually have a Mafia, as News24 journalist extraordinaire Pieter du Toit claims, this wing of the casa nostra sure ain’t going hungry.

REVIEW | The Dao of Daniel: An ambitious, thoughtful novel that contains multitudes



By Jonathan Amid

Written under the pseudonym of Lodewyk G du Plessis by former judge Andries Buys, Die Dao van Daan van der Walt was a 2018 publication that had the Afrikaans literary fraternity and many readers enthralled. Daan van der Walt is a former Kalahari farmer who has an attack of vertigo in China and is then dropped off at a Daoist monastery by his estranged son, Jan-Willem. The book simply could not stop winning literary prizes, which led to the unmasking of the author and various interviews.

REVIEW | More fun than a Golf GTI: Hyundai's i30 N is still a competent hot hatch

By Wilhelm Lutjeharms

Open the boot, and the rear strut brace is just behind the rear seats. You know you are driving something fun if that is the case. The Hyundai i30 N has received several accolades (local and international) since its launch in South Africa around three years ago, and it seems to be continuing. It was only a matter of time that Hyundai would decide to launch a hot hatch.

'One meal a day' diet popular with celebrities could do more harm than good – here's why

By Amanda Avery

Celebrities have popularised all sorts of outlandish diet trends over the years. One of the latest trends among celebrities is the "one meal a day" diet (or "Omad"). Fans of Omad include Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Many proponents of Omad claim it helps them better manage their weight and keep fit. Omad is essentially a more extreme version of other types of fasting diets, such as intermittent fasting and time-restricted eating. But is it safe?

ALSO READ:

An influencer in sheep's clothing? Experts explain origins of new social media trend: Deinfluencing: Looking straight into the camera, Valeria Fride holds up a tube of lip gloss. But instead of saying how amazing it is, the young brunette trashes it as "so sticky" and "really expensive," with not enough colour.



Diary of a Cape Epic newbie - what I got wrong, what I got right, and what I learnt: The 2023 Cape Epic will likely go down in history as one of the wildest Epics ever in the race's history. Not because of the agonisingly brutal terrain or the intense heat everyone worries about.

Meet the photographer whose deceptive AI-generated images pass for real-life portraits: Jos Avery was given a camera almost four decades ago, sparking a lifelong fascination with photography. But last September, he found a new creative outlet.

Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.

Follow News24 Life on Instagram.



