HELLO WEEKEND | Caspar Lee's new empire, art at The White Lotus, plus one irresistible recipe

It's hard to believe that this is already the 7th edition of Hello Weekend. This curated collection of lifestyle content is aimed at providing tons of relaxing reads for the weekend. Still in its infant shoes, we've already had some impressive cover stars including Orville Peck, Oliver Hermanus, Antjie Krog, and Siba Mtongana. In the final edition for 2022, I catch up with the young YouTube star from South Africa who is now a massively successful investor and entrepreneur. Caspar Lee has taken his social media fame and turned it into an empire. I'll catch you again in 2023 with many more stories to tell.

Happy Reading. Herman.

Caspar Lee: From famous YouTube star to super savvy entrepreneur

By Herman Eloff

I can hear the wind howling around the corners of the surrounding buildings when I get out of my Uber in Observatory. My phone pings, and it's a message from Caspar. He's on his way, and his business partner Benji will meet me in the foyer of their joint venture. It's a busy day at Proper Living, a business focused on accommodating students and young professionals in Cape Town. It's their annual end-of-year bash, and preparations are well under way by the time I arrive. "We do this every year as a treat for our residents. It's a party. On us," Benji Schaffer tells me as we take a quick stroll around the parking lot, as it's being converted into the perfect spot for an underground gig. Moments later, Caspar arrives at the entrance with a jumper tied over his shoulders. He's taller than I had imagined when he shakes my hand, and we meet for the first time. I'm familiar with the 28-year-old's successful YouTube career, but we've never met in person. It was Caspar himself who suggested we meet in real life. He currently lives in London, but flew down for a friend's wedding in the Winelands and made time to show me around his South African business.

REVIEW | I was so excited to see Santa at the mall on a jolly good morning with my 7-year-old niece

By Bonolo Sekudu

Taking part in anything that doesn't include me holding a glass of champers, looking pretty and manifesting rich aunt vibes takes some convincing. If it involves kids left under my supervision for hours, it is a rare occasion and overwhelming at times. "Don't have kids. Kids are expensive," friends of mine have said and I am convinced they have a point. So, this wannabe rich aunt didn't want to be caught slipping up around her 7-year-old niece Tshimo, who thinks I can afford things. Just like she doesn't need to know the truth about Father Christmas, she's better off in the dark about her "rich aunt's" bank balance too. I committed to 10:00 on a Saturday to keep the "cool aunt" momentum going. I picked her up and tried to arrive on time because she is quite particular, and little miss doesn't like to be kept waiting.

‘Destinations exist in my mind, not merely on maps’ – Obie Oberholzer keeps moving beyond the horizon

By Obie Oberholzer

"Why not?" was my reply when my friend, who is a sage, asked me why I was doing a book called Happysadland. Just then, my cellphone rang – ring-ring-ring – I’ve set the ringtone to sound like the old days before the lines were stolen and less was more. It’s my other friend, the folk hero, a famed ex-Springbok rugby player who played in the days when the spectators cheered fanatically. "Don’t mention Wally Onetime," he said and rudely rung off. I immediately included him. Wally Onetime was a diamond diver I met on the West Coast in Bamboo Bay. Back then he told me, "Life without adventure is no life at all." Now I ponder and wonder for a while and conclude that, for many years now, I’ve been a wanderer and a wonderer. Willie Nelson sang it as a wild and restless spirit ("...And there’s nothing I can do about it now").

It might be convenient, but buying pre-cut fruits and veggies could be risky business - here's why

By Nikita Coetzee

I don't know about you, but I really don't like cutting pineapple. And don't even get me started on watermelon and pumpkin. While I enjoy consuming most fruits and veggies, chopping them up can be such a schlep. So, because I want to reap the rewards without the hard work (come on, I can't be the only one), I often turn to pre-cut fruit. And I tend to do the same with vegetables. Why expend all that energy chopping up butternut squash when I can buy it pre-cut, cubed and neatly packaged? Turns out my laziness could be putting me at a higher risk of contracting a foodborne illness, and even if that doesn't happen, I'm potentially losing out on some nutrients from my food. Here are three reasons why you should stop buying pre-cut fruits and veggies.

PHOTOS | Alfa Romeo's new Tonale is a stunning SUV we'd all want for Christmas

By Janine Van der Post

If you're dreaming of unwrapping a new car for Christmas, Alfa Romeo's new Tonale SUV is the one you'd want under the proverbial tree. The Italian automaker has always built beautiful masterpieces with roaring engines, and while the new Tonale is simply magnificent, it also showcases the brand's metamorphosis into a new era. This new compact SUV crossover is smaller than its larger Stelvio sibling, but it's the brand's very first hybrid powertrain-driven model.

