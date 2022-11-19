2h ago

HELLO WEEKEND | Cinema, sex, controversy, and a new Porsche

Compiled by Herman Eloff
Hello Weekend

Hello, Weekend.

This weekend we're focusing on cinema, sex, and some controversy. We get up close and personal with the stars of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos and talk about how the film is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer in 2020. Sex and intimacy coach Kgomotso Masela tells us why couples who are happily in love tend to enjoy intimacy more. Plus, we talk to academics about Charlize Theron's controversial comments about Afrikaans.

Happy reading. Herman. x

Honouring the Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman: We speak to the stars of Wakanda Forever

By Leandra Engelbrecht

News24 sat down with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast members Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta at a press junket held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Is Afrikaans dying and useless like Charlize Theron said? Experts weigh in

By Herman Eloff

South African born star Charlize Theron made a thoughtless comment during an interview that stirred up a hot debate in her home country over her mother tongue, Afrikaans. Herman Eloff speaks to experts to get valuable insights on the subject, and the impact of Charlize's comments.

Charlize Theron
Hollywood star Charlize Theron. (Photo: Getty. Design: Herman Eloff)

'It unboxed that talent I always had': How lockdown inspired Maggie to turn love of art into a business

By Zakiyah Ebrahim

Maggie Yona-Abrams took a leap of faith to pursue her childhood dream. In February 2022, she started her own business, Deco Bottle Art, after losing her job during the pandemic. The 42-year-old was always passionate about upcycling and was encouraged by her daughter to give it a go.

From communication to foreplay - 6 reasons why couples in love have awesome sex

By Bonolo Sekudu

Sex and intimacy coach Kgomotso Masela says being in a loving relationship with sexual chemistry and compatibility is a big win. She shares 6 reasons why couples who are happily in love tend to enjoy sex much more.

Perfectly irrational: The new Porsche is a road-legal beast! We give it horns

By Janine van der Post

The latest Cayman GT4 RS is the new flagship model in the 718 range. With 368kW, there's so much downforce, and it's so incredibly loud, you'll be transported to a universe of nirvana. News24 Motoring editor Janine Van der Post takes it for the ride of a lifetime.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

WATCH THIS

Warrior Nun (Season 2): After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns. While not better than the first, Warrior Nun continues to bring new ideas to the religious fantasy genre, merging science with belief and sincere debate around what constitutes faith. There's more going on in this series than just the flashiness of ninja nuns.

READ THIS

The ANC Billionaires: A book about how the current zeitgeist came to be – the persistent inequality in SA, unemployment, black economic empowerment,  the rallying call for radical economic transformation (and the hijacking of the term), rhetoric about nationalisation, white monopoly capital, fears about big business, struggle leaders "selling out", populism, debates about the SA Reserve Bank’s mandate, fervent cries for a basic income grant, and the big one – corruption.

Pieter du Toit
The ANC Billionaires

