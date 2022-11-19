HELLO WEEKEND | Cinema, sex, controversy, and a new Porsche

Hello, Weekend.

This weekend we're focusing on cinema, sex, and some controversy. We get up close and personal with the stars of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos and talk about how the film is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer in 2020. Sex and intimacy coach Kgomotso Masela tells us why couples who are happily in love tend to enjoy intimacy more. Plus, we talk to academics about Charlize Theron's controversial comments about Afrikaans.

Happy reading. Herman. x

Honouring the Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman: We speak to the stars of Wakanda Forever

By Leandra Engelbrecht

News24 sat down with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast members Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta at a press junket held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Is Afrikaans dying and useless like Charlize Theron said? Experts weigh in

By Herman Eloff

South African born star Charlize Theron made a thoughtless comment during an interview that stirred up a hot debate in her home country over her mother tongue, Afrikaans. Herman Eloff speaks to experts to get valuable insights on the subject, and the impact of Charlize's comments.

'It unboxed that talent I always had': How lockdown inspired Maggie to turn love of art into a business



By Zakiyah Ebrahim

Maggie Yona-Abrams took a leap of faith to pursue her childhood dream. In February 2022, she started her own business, Deco Bottle Art, after losing her job during the pandemic. The 42-year-old was always passionate about upcycling and was encouraged by her daughter to give it a go.

From communication to foreplay - 6 reasons why couples in love have awesome sex

By Bonolo Sekudu

Sex and intimacy coach Kgomotso Masela says being in a loving relationship with sexual chemistry and compatibility is a big win. She shares 6 reasons why couples who are happily in love tend to enjoy sex much more.

Perfectly irrational: The new Porsche is a road-legal beast! We give it horns

By Janine van der Post

The latest Cayman GT4 RS is the new flagship model in the 718 range. With 368kW, there's so much downforce, and it's so incredibly loud, you'll be transported to a universe of nirvana. News24 Motoring editor Janine Van der Post takes it for the ride of a lifetime.

OPINION | Soup on Van Gogh and graffiti on Warhol: The long history of museums as a site of protest

Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans at the National Gallery of Australia are just the latest artistic target of climate protesters, who have been throwing soup, mashed potatoes and cake at art worth millions of dollars. The actions have received a muted response from some museum directors, but the protesters know exactly what they are doing.

Life and death in Zimbabwe: Sue Nyathi talks about her new book, An Angel’s Demise

"Sue Nyathi deftly weaves together the story of two families – one white, the other black – to bring Zimbabwe’s history into colourful life. The thrilling twists and turns make this a must-read for fans of her work." So says fellow author Simphiwe Gloria Ndlovu of Sue Nyathi’s fourth novel, An Angel’s Demise (Pan Macmillan).

Warrior Nun (Season 2): After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns. While not better than the first, Warrior Nun continues to bring new ideas to the religious fantasy genre, merging science with belief and sincere debate around what constitutes faith. There's more going on in this series than just the flashiness of ninja nuns.

The ANC Billionaires: A book about how the current zeitgeist came to be – the persistent inequality in SA, unemployment, black economic empowerment, the rallying call for radical economic transformation (and the hijacking of the term), rhetoric about nationalisation, white monopoly capital, fears about big business, struggle leaders "selling out", populism, debates about the SA Reserve Bank’s mandate, fervent cries for a basic income grant, and the big one – corruption.

