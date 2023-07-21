HELLO WEEKEND | Explosive chemistry! She's plastic fantastic, he's the father of the atomic bomb

Hello Weekend, 22 July 2023.

'Let's go party!' Barbie paints the world pink!

The world has been hit by a pink tsunami as Barbie - Hollywood's ironic new take on the doll feminists once loved to hate - opened with a vast marketing campaign. Not even an actors' and writers' strike has been able to put brakes on the juggernaut, since the first images of stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as her square-jawed boyfriend Ken, sending social media into a frenzy of fuchsia. It seems like everyone wants to see how director and indie film darling Greta Gerwig has tackled the most flagrant of corporate product-placement vehicles.

'I'm just Ken' – a brief history of Barbie's boyfriend, from all-American boy to movie star

As first boyfriends go, you could do worse than Ken Carson. Introduced in 1961 by Mattel, the Ken doll was the epitome of the all-American boy next door. Clean cut, athletic and with a sharp haircut, he was the perfect counterpart to his more famous girlfriend, Barbie. Ken's first item of clothing was a pair of red swimming trunks, indicating his sportiness and reflecting the modern American lifestyle of leisure and penchant for outdoor recreation. Created by Barbie's inventor Ruth Handler, Ken was a boyfriend designed by women for girls.

REVIEW | Removed from plasticity and infused with existential dread, Barbie is for both lovers and haters

Barbie could be a cultural reset, both for feminist discourse and cinematic discourse, including how filmmakers treat non-masculine audiences. The film's set design is mostly practical, harking back to the look and feel of old Hollywood pre-computer graphics. It elevates the artistry of the film, alongside its inspired Oscar-winning costume design, both integral to the story rather than just pure backdrop. It took a massive collaborative effort to bring Barbieland to life, and thankfully it also has an important story to tell. It ends on the perfect note, with the perfect ending for our distraught Barbie and all of Barbieland (except for conservatives). Even if, like me, Barbie wasn't such a big part of your childhood, its impact on popular culture is undeniable - so much so that pink might suddenly make an unprecedented appearance in your closet.

The 'father of the atomic bomb' vs Barbie



You wouldn't think that a historical drama about the man who helped make the atomic bomb and a fantasy comedy about the most popular doll in the world would have anything in common. But it's that same opposition and a shared release date that would make them the subject of an online trend. Barbenheimer is the meme-child of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which are both being released on 21 July. Other than spawning online jokes and fan art, the Barbenheimer phenomenon has created a 'challenge', where moviegoers are buying tickets to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day for a double feature. This has led to debates about which film to watch first, whether to end on a light note with Barbie or with doom and gloom by watching Oppenheimer last.

REVIEW | Borderline sublime: Christopher Nolan's apocalyptic Oppenheimer is calibrated alchemy

Oppenheimer's final scene, which is teased throughout, ends the film on a despondent note, with the true implications of Oppenheimer's impact becoming fully realised. The scene also features Albert Einstein, whose brief scenes are important to the film's plot. The ending speaks to the anxieties that we hold today around nuclear warfare. Oppenheimer demands to be seen in cinemas; other than being emotionally affecting it's an unforgettable theatrical experience. Nolan has vowed not to work on any new projects before the actors' strike ends, but if Oppenheimer should be his last film, at least he went out with a bang.

