HELLO WEEKEND | Get ready for a laugh because things are about to get outrageous!

Hello, Weekend.

If laughter truly is the best medicine then get ready to be healthier than ever before. Anele Mdoda returns as host of the hilarious Celebrity Game Night, with Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath by her side. Our very own Keitumetse Maako paid a visit to the set to get a proper look behind the scenes. Our wine guru Daléne Fourie visits Stark-Condé and like always uncovers the best story behind some of SA's greatest wines. I hope you enjoy this weekend's edition.

Catch you next week. Herman.

'They might die from laughing': Celebrity Game Night stars on upcoming season of outrageous show

By Keitumetse Maako

Ready, set, play - it's almost time to witness some of the country's favourite celebrities go head-to-head in the latest season of Celebrity Game Night. In the show, guests face off as they play outrageous party games that test pop culture knowledge, acting skills and nerves of steel. Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath reprise their roles as team captains, with Anele Mdoda as the host. News24 caught up with the three during a set visit during the recording of an episode of the show to find out what viewers can look forward to this season, working on the production, the lessons they have learnt, and more.

REVIEW | Odafen’s heart-breaking but hopeful novel explores what it is to be a ‘good woman’ in Nigeria

By Karabo K Kgoleng

Obianuju, known as Uju to those close to her, spends her childhood and most of her adulthood striving to be respectable. Raised under her mother’s stern and watchful eye, she follows all the rules, yearning to make Mama proud, or herself at least acceptable as a daughter. Mama lives in fear of her enemies sent by Satan, whose power seems to supersede that of the Lord, especially as far as Uju’s fate is concerned.

Meet the diverse cast of in the Jonkershoek Valley

By Daléne Fourie

José and Marie Condé (neé Schröder) are not your traditional Stellenbosch couple. José is Cuban-Irish American, and Marie… well, Marie is German (but South African by birth, though born in Tokyo and never been to Germany). It's complicated. Hans Schröder, Marie's father, was the original South African in this story, from German-Namibian stock. He was in the merchant navy and fell in love with Japan. In the 1960s, he returned to Tokyo to study at ICU and met Marie's mother, Midori Maruyama.

Supplied Stark Conde

REVIEW | Haval's H6 GT is a great-looking SUV, but things could be a bit better inside



By Wallace du Plessis

"Is it a Lamborghini?" was a question I was asked. The Haval H6 GT certainly makes quite a styling statement. It loudly calls attention to itself, much like an M badge, AMG nomenclature, fat twin exhausts, and brightly painted brake callipers do. Or a big wing. The lines of the new H6 GT are really pleasing. In short, a beauty to look at. Inside the cabin, the styling is not quite as stunning. It is not ugly; it is just not as resolved with some plastic looks, although the feel is quite solid. But this car is all about the exterior looks.

Are chemical peels bad for you? Expert debunks myths around this popular skin treatment

By Nikita Coetzee

You've probably heard about the wonders of a chemical peel before and maybe even seen someone on TikTok talking about it recently. Many sing its praises, but I'll be honest, it doesn't look like a pleasant experience. I don't understand much about how chemical peels work, so fear of the unknown is probably a culprit here, too. This is where Dr Alek Nikolic steps in. The renowned skin specialist has debunked some myths about chemical peels, making what I once thought was a scary procedure seem a little less frightening.

18-year-old shares her journey with vitiligo and why beauty standards are toxic

By Bonolo Sekudu

She was only 10 when she noticed that her skin was changing, but she thought nothing of it until little 'white dots' started spreading on her legs. Confused by what was happening to her tiny body, she started to cover up. She wore long socks and jerseys, "even if it was scorching hot," the now 18-year-old Kamogelo Ramaboya tells us. While dealing with her vitiligo diagnosis, she was bullied at school and called the meanest names. "I remember one saying I'm an alien or I got deep fried. I tried committing suicide because I felt unworthy of being human if all I would receive was inhumane comments."

ALSO READ:

This new docuseries will change everything you thought you knew about elephants forever: Narrated by the Academy Award-winning Natalie Portman, the series reveals the extraordinary lives of different families of elephants and how similar they are to us.



Why the palm-sized DJI Mini 3 may be the best travel drone out there: Drones, especially in tranquil holiday destinations, are mostly annoying. That is, until it's you behind the controls.

Anne Schlebusch’s Bloomer deals lightly and positively with old age and Covid-19: Maggie is the sparky, cheerful narrator and main character of this novel. Set in the southern suburbs of Cape Town, Bloomer tells the story of this septuagenarian, who was first imprisoned then liberated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.

Join News24 Life on Instagram

(Cover photo supplied)