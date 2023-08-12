HELLO WEEKEND | Lifting as she rises: Thuso Mbedu shares her Miss SA 2023 judging strategy

Hello Weekend, 12 August 2023.

The latest edition of News24's weekly digital weekend magazine stuffed full of interviews, reviews, excerpts, and in-depth stories. Enjoy the read.

Thuso Mbedu shares her judging strategy for Miss SA 2023 ahead of the main event

By Kaunda Selisho

Thuso Mbedu chats to News24 Life about her role as L'Oréal Paris' first ambassador for Sub-Saharan Africa and what her judging strategy for the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant is. The actor also reflects on her tough upbringing in KwaZulu Natal and hails books and the performing arts for changing her life.

'Reliving the moment': Leleti Khumalo on Sarafina! returning to cinemas

By Joel Ontong

"We are truly reliving the moment of Sarafina!," says actor Leleti Khumalo. "We are truly celebrating Sarafina!; it needs to be celebrated."

An upcoming move to France and leading SA to a 2023 World Cup victory: Siya Kolisi has high hopes

By Maryann Shaw

The Bok captain speaks to us about his Xhosa heritage, Rugby World Cup hopes and a new partnership aimed at helping under-resourced communities through The Kolisi Foundation.

Fit for a king: An African luxury experience at SA's refurbished Palace of the Lost City

By Bonolo Sekudu

The Palace of the Lost City at Sun City has refurbished its 326 rooms after three decades. Located in the North West, it is undoubtedly something South Africa should brag about to the world.

FEATURE | 'I live on grace': Meet Brookdale Estate's head winemaker Kiara Scott

By Daléne Fourie

Kiara Scott is an Elsenburg graduate, Cape Winemakers Guild Protégè, previous assistant winemaker to Duncan Savage, and now winemaker at Brookdale Estate in Paarl.

'He was ours, and now he belongs to the world': Remembering SA's beloved Sugar Man

By Bronwyn McKay

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, the legendary singer-songwriter known only by his surname, made two albums in the early 1970s but then quit music. After disappearing, his records became huge hits, particularly in South Africa.

