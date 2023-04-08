HELLO WEEKEND | Nakhane, wine from Malgas, and the artificial womb of the future

Hello, Weekend.

It's a holy weekend for many across various religions and a time when families are once again coming together in celebration. Whether you're one of the lucky ones that are able to be with family or journeying on your own path, this is the perfect time for reflection and finding a moment of peace. For this weekend's edition I've curated a collection of some of the most interesting, eye-opening, and truly jaw-dropping stories for you to read.

Enjoy. Herman.

'I wanted it to sound like a pack of wolves': SA artist Nakhane on making 'feel good' new album

By Bronwyn McKay

Since its release on 16 March 2018, Nakhane has duetted with English-born singer Anohni; been cited as an inspiration by Madonna; sung the role of Siddhartha in a forthcoming musical with Elton John and Christopher Plummer; acted in the feature film Two Eyes, and a screen adaptation of Ear for Eye by playwright Debbie Tucker Green; and performed alongside Glenn Close and Patti LuPone in John Cameron Mitchell's podcast musical Anthem: Homunculous. The artist has also written a plethora of newspaper and magazine articles, plus an erotic short story – and has a second novel and a short film under construction. But their recent release is the one thing that has made it all worth it.

'We are closer than ever to the first pregnancy outside the human body'



by Claire Horn

Throughout human history, every single one of us has been born from a person. So far. But that is about to change. Scientific research is on the cusp of being able to grow babies outside human bodies, from machines, for the very first time.

On the banks of the Breede River sits Sijnn - the only winery of Malgas



By Daléne Fourie

I took the drive last Friday, around three and a half hours from Cape Town, 200 and something kilometers. I think the distance qualifies it as a journey, and it did everything people say about travel. "To travel is to live." Somewhere on a dirt road, on my way to Infanta (never heard of it - though it did sound like an end of the world type place proclaiming 'Here be Dragons' - no offence to the people of Infanta), unsure whether I was on the right road, early morning fog obscuring the landscape, not a person or living thing in sight, I thought, even if I don't find this vineyard in the middle of nowhere, what an adventure just to try! I did find it eventually, though I think my GPS gets creative when it comes to dirt roads

Never Waste a Good Hysterectomy: 'I feel like my dog when there is a thunderstorm'

By Melanie Verwoerd

Hysterectomies affect millions of women of all ages. Yet, receives almost no attention. A newly released book and podcast by Melanie Verwoerd titled, Never Waste a Good Hysterectomy aims to break this cycle of silence. In this excerpt, When Dam Walls Collapse, Verwoerd shares more about the visit to her gynaecologist that would put her on an unexpected and lifechanging journey.

Inside SA's plushest Airbnbs, with one rental that costs at least R1.2m

By Andrew Thompson

Airbnb's reported origin story is a compelling one. A couple of mates, seeing a shortage of recognised accommodation in San Francisco ahead of a major conference, decided to rent an air mattress on their digs floor. Just over a decade later, the company is worth over R1 trillion. And these days, the spectrum of properties available to rent on the platform is vast.

This could be the perfect time to have the complex conversation most of us avoid



Mapi Mhlangu

I recently attended a funeral where mourners spoke in hush tones about the deceased’s end-of-life choices. The older sister commented that this was the first time in the family's history that someone would be cremated, listing the entire generational lineage. Her displeasure wasn’t hard to miss as she delivered her brother’s eulogy. What conversations do you need with your loved ones about what is important to you and your end-of-life choices?

When SA’s ‘new women’ went adventuring in Lourenço Marques



By Charles van Onselen

Charles van Onselen writes about how South African whites wishing to escape some of the restrictions of a Calvinist state visited Mozambique to partake of its ‘social evils’. Lourenço Marques was seen by the South African state as a morally hazardous zone, posing a particular danger to women – yet some women very much wanted to be there.

Is the Ford Ranger Raptor the ultimate road trip vehicle?

By Reuben van Niekerk

South Africans love a road trip and have some great traditions that go with the phenomenon. Some will never leave without a certain Tupperware of padkos which contain boiled eggs, meatballs or egg-mayo sarmies, along with specific coffee-making gear or a hammertone Stanley flask of their favourite brew. Others are happy with the obligatory Wimpy stop. Following the Ford Raptor launch in Namibia, where we were allowed to put the bakkie through its paces in the dunes and across off-road obstacles.

Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.

Join News24 Life on Instagram.



(Cover photo by Alex de Mora)



