HELLO WEEKEND | New book an ode to millenials, wine with a story, and Keira Knightley on her new film

Hello, Weekend.



I know I say this every weekend, but the latest edition of Hello Weekend is packed with amazing stories. I really mean it. Bashiera Parker joins media from around the world for the launch of The Boston Strangler film. Keira Knightley calls it a "love song" to women journalists. Another must-read is Samantha Herbst's interview with Schitt's Creek writer, Monica Heisey, whose new book is being hailed as an ode to millenials reaching midlife. Daléne Fourie visits Lukas van Loggerenberg on his wine farm and finds the most fascinating stories behind each bottle produced. Make a cuppa, get comfortable, and enjoy the read.

I'll catch you again next week. Herman.

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon say Boston Strangler is 'a love song' to women journalists

By Bashiera Parker

A 55-year-old woman was found dead in her ransacked apartment on 14 June 1964. The way she was killed, and her body was found, raised suspicion, at least with one journalist. In the months that would follow, several other women between the ages of 19 and 85 would also be found. Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole – the two women journalists investigating the murders, who were pitted against each other but who would one day become lifelong friends – would give the serial killer the name the "Boston Strangler".

Doors shut, promises unkept but Winnie Ntshaba's journey has been worth all the sweat and tears

By Bonolo Sekudu

Winnie Ntshaba is delighted to be watching her vision come to fruition – one that has not been easy but has been worth all the sweat and tears. Days after the success of the glittering 6th Royal Soapie Awards that recently celebrated creatives, she tells us, "This baby has been crawling", referring to the passion project she started in 2016.

Monica Heisey's 'Really Good, Actually' is a millennial ode to becoming an adult in the 2020s

By Samantha Herbst

Shortlisted by Elle Magazine as one of the most anticipated reads of 2023, Schitt’s Creek writer Monica Heisey’s debut novel Really Good, Actually chronicles a year in the life of 28-year-old Maggie as she separates from her husband after only 608 days of marriage. On the face of it, this might look like a humorous take on ending a relationship that you thought was "forever", but Heisey’s comedic spin on modern young adulthood cuts deep into the millennial psyche, with relatable home truths punctuated by sharp witticisms. If you find yourself in your twenties to mid-thirties (or somewhere in the periphery), don’t be surprised if Heisey’s pointed one-liners have you choking on your flat white.

'Like the purple roses in my grandmother's garden' - Wine time with Lukas van Loggerenberg



By Daléne Fourie

I got lost on the way to Lukas and Roxanne's house in Stellenbosch. It's set on a small holding. They'd been living in a two-bedroom apartment on Danie Carinus's (of Bluegum Grove and Polkadraai) land until recently and built this house for their growing family and to host long braais and kuiers on the stoep. On a clear day, you can see Table Mountain. I think finding the place is like an induction of sorts. Lukas says if you've been to their house once, you're always welcome here. Lukas and Roxanne are gracious hosts, unassuming. Their young Boerboel Bacchus runs around the house with the children in tow (two under five). I had e-mailed Lukas a few days ago, thinking he wouldn't respond because of harvest, but he called right after and invited me to come and taste.

PHOTOS | On the trail of Gideon Scheepers in a Toyota Hilux GR-S

Although it was real wrench to have to write off the power-sapping sand tracks of Paradise 4x4 outside Sedgefield and the Gamkaberg Nature Reserve's mountain trails (subsequently closed for maintenance), I, fortunately, have a Plan B "rally route home" - see Travel Advisor below for full details. Over the years, the exacting corrugations and deep potholes of the Wittedrift road (R340) from Plettenberg Bay to the T-Junction with the R339, which runs from Knysna to Uniondale via the Prince Alfred's Pass, has proved a tough proving ground for the 4x4 SUVs and bakkies I've tested on it. Yet, unlike many other leaf-sprung and lightly loaded bakkies, I've driven over this section, the Hilux GR-S is not skittish when faced with the obstacles described - it holds its line well and the almost complete lack of back-sway is very assuring, especially as I have time constraints to consider.

ALSO READ:

EXCERPT | ‘Memory invades a home’ – In the Shadow of the Springs I Saw by Barbara Adair: In her new book, In the Shadow of the Springs I Saw (Modjaji), Barbara imagines the lives of people living in Springs – in the old Deco buildings, on the streets.



How understanding your attachment style can help you make and keep friends: In her book Platonic, Dr Marisa G Franco explains how the undervaluing of friendship in our culture has led to an epidemic of isolation, and what we can do about it.

Adventurer Dwayne Fields spends 7 hellish days where few others would dare to set foot: Dwayne Fields takes on natural forces and unpredictable dangers as he spends seven days in some of the most hostile places on Earth.

Join News24 Life on Instagram.

Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.



