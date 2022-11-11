HELLO WEEKEND | Oliver Hermanus flying high, we dine at Tryn, and go biking in the Overberg

Hello, Weekend.



The sweet smell or relaxation is in the air and we're ready to whisk you away from your busy life to enjoy some of the finer pleasures in life. In this weekend's edition we catch up with South African director Oliver Hermanus about his skyrocketing career and the success of his latest film, Living. We escape to the mountains to visit Tryn, explore the Overberg on a bike, and follow a couple as they go on an offline retreat.

Happy reading. Herman. x

Coming in hot! SA director Oliver Hermanus shares all about making it big in Hollywood

By Bronwyn McKay

Oliver Hermanus has a lot to be proud of. The South African filmmaker from Cape Town has continued to receive critical acclaim for all his films. From his very first film, Shirly Adams to his most recent and first non-South African film, Living – an adaptation of the 1952 Japanese drama, Ikiru, by Akira Kurosawa. In a South African exclusive, News24's Bronwyn McKay chats to Hermanus about the success of Living, his first series project, and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

Read it!

Cuckoo for #CoHo! What’s behind the wildfire success of #BookTok darling Colleen Hoover?

By Samantha Herbst

With a ‘CoHort’ of social media fans on her side, #TikTok sensation Colleen Hoover has made unprecedented waves in the publishing industry. You’ve got to hand it to the woman: she does swoon-worthy like no-one else in the business. But is this the only secret to her success? Samantha Herbst explores how subtle genre subversion may have contributed to the author’s rampant popularity.

Read it!

REVIEW | A taste of Tryn: Majestic mountains and delicious meals on a 340-year-old farm

By Zakiyah Ebrahim

About 25 kilometres from Cape Town lies a 340-year-old picturesque farm with an interesting history. Steenberg Farm is the only property in SA to boast a five-star hotel, two restaurants, an 18-hole golf course and a spa. Chef Kerry makes magic happen at Tryn restaurant, a serene and secluded spot in Steenberg where you can enjoy magnificent views and excellent food.

Read it!

Photo by Zakiyah Ebrahim Photo by Zakiyah Ebrahim Photo by Zakiyah Ebrahim

By Nikita Coetzee

With addictive apps like Facebook and Instagram, our smartphones, meant to help us stay in touch, can ironically be a connection killer. Psychologist Louise Adams says, "many people feel they aren't connecting to each other anymore" because of their digital devices. Here, one couple goes on an 'offline retreat', turning away from their devices for an entire weekend to spend more time together.

Read it!

PHOTOS | 3 great Overberg adventure bike riding routes you need to do

By Nick Yell

Veteran adventure biker and long-time resident of Bot River, Nick Yell, believes there's no better place to start your Overberg Adventure ride than his centrally situated hometown. In this article, he gives you a sense of what you can expect to experience and also provides precise routing details for three of his favourite outrides.

Read it!

Wheels24 Nick Yell Wheels24 Nick Yell

YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED THESE STORIES THIS WEEK:

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela spoke to News24's assistant-editor: in-depth news Pieter du Toit at the launch of his latest book, ANC Billionaires at Exclusive Books Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Even if you don't suspect you have diabetes, it's advised you undergo a test annually at your GP or pharmacy clinic, says Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics.

Getty Images Getty Images/Malte Mueller

READ THIS:

Poisoned Land: Our Poisoned Land is Jacques Pauw's sequel to the bestselling The President's Keepers. In his compelling narrative style, Pauw picks up where he left off in The President's Keepers to expose the shadows, deceit and debauchery of Zuma's cronies.

WATCH THIS:

From Scratch: (4/5 Stars) An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.



