HELLO WEEKEND | Pinot Noir, freshly fried golden perfection chips, and a true crime documentary

I think the lifestyle team managed to bring together something for everyone this weekend. I write about a new true crime documentary that will leave you shocked, our new food critic Emile Joubert visits a Cape Town favourite with a famous actress, and our wine editor Daléne Fourie introduces us to amazing Berene Sauls of Tesselaarsdal and her top-rated wines. Stuart Johnston writes about an old Volvo that could possibly be the world's fastest Amazon, and Nikita Coetzee gives some helpful insight on what not to put in your fridge. Plus, I highlight some good stuff you might have missed this week.

Happy reading. Herman.

Meet Berene Sauls of Tesselaarsdal: She makes top-rated Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge

By Daléne Fourie

Berene Sauls has no airs. How I met her in 2020 is how she is today, and I bet will always be. Back then, she loaded me into her white Polo Vivo (like mine) and took me to the 16.5ha property she purchased in Tesselaarsdal, her hometown, in October 2019. I remember her navigating the dirt roads, puddles and potholes everywhere, driving right through, with mud water spraying high up around us, talking the whole way - she drove that Polo like she was driving a Land Rover Defender with a safari hat on. I loved it.

THE CRITIC | Dias Tavern, Caledon Street, Cape Town

By Emile Joubert

I was wet and chilly during an unseasonal cool Cape summer, reminded of the fact that cold wetness brings hunger and appetite to men. Fortunately, I was happy. Because, despite being wet and cold and with appetite, I was in the city of Cape Town. Looking up at the mountain, before turning around and walking into Dias Tavern, one of the city's most long-lived eateries with a loyal following of the well-fed, dogged variety.

A meeting 30 years in the making: The real story behind the brutal murder of Rachel Nickell

By Herman Eloff

On the 15th of July 1992, a young mother, Rachel Nickell, was murdered on Wimbledon Common as her two-year-old son looked on. Her death would lead to one of the most notorious miscarriages of justice in British criminal history. In The Murder That Changed Britain, wrongly accused Colin Stagg comes face-to-face with the forensic psychologist he always blamed for sending him to prison.

SA's old car that kicks classic butts: Meet the world's fastest Volvo Amazon



By Stuart Johnston

South Africa's classic car racing season kicks off on Saturday with the Passion for Speed event, but there's an old Volvo that's been racing for 18 seasons and could possibly be the world's fastest Amazon. News24 Motoring contributor Stuart Johnston chats to owner Alan Poulter about his incredibly fast old car and his 51 years in motorsport.

How your fridge could be ruining some of your favourite foods

By Nikita Coetzee

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve begged the people in my life not to store their baked goods in the fridge. But, as always, my warnings fall on deaf ears, and I’m forced to chew on some stiff, dried-out brownies. Yes, the fridge can keep many things fresher for longer. But there are just some items that you should not keep in there. Here are five things you should not store in your fridge.

Forget the hot flashes, here's the upside of menopause - Women say it's a superpower of ageing

Kimberly Gillan

Author and comedian Kathy Lette, 63, believes our post-menopausal hormone balance needs a re-brand. "Once you're through the menopause, your oestrogen levels drop – which is your caring, sharing hormone – and your testosterone comes up," she says. Kathy is challenging the rest of us to embrace this new-found fire to demand what we deserve. "Menopause is awful, but once you get through that, it's the best time of a woman's life. No one talks about this," she adds. "I would say to women, 'You've put yourself second your whole life. This is the time for you."

