HELLO WEEKEND | Salman Rushdie's new novel, the winemaker at Kanonkop, Irish islands with Oscar hope

REVIEW | Salman Rushdie’s Victory City: A storyteller at the height of his powers

By Florian Stadtler

The story unfolds as a fictional retelling of Bisnaga’s history, premised on the archaeological discovery of the Jayaparajaya, a poem by a writer named Pampa Kampana. Readers are told that its title translates as "Victory and Defeat". The unnamed narrator’s voiceovers and alternative versions of stories alert readers to the intersections of memory, memorialisation and history. As the narrator explains: "We knew only the ruins that remained, and our memory of its history was ruined as well, by the passage of time, the imperfections of memory." Throughout the novel, Rushdie explores the process of writing history – how it is recorded and how significance is apportioned. As Pampa Kampana states: "History is the consequence not only of people’s actions but also their forgetfulness."

Meet Abrie Beeslaar: Kanonkop winemaker

By Daléne Fourie

Last year Kanonkop was named the 15th Most Admired Wine Brand in the World by Drinks International. One of only two South African brands in the Top 50, Bruce Jack came in at number 20, 17 places up from their 32nd position in 2020. Kanonkop remains a part of the foundation of premium international wine consumption as voted by this Academy of leading wine buyers, sommeliers, wholesalers, bar owners, Masters of Wine, writers, and educators from six continents (unfortunately, no winos in Antarctica). It's an intriguing list, with brands like Château D'Yquem ranked 50th and Spain's Familia Torres at number one. To be a self-sustaining winery in South Africa is an accomplishment in itself. To be a thriving, family-owned, internationally-recognised, premium wine-producing company in South Africa is, well, a miracle in a country that presents more challenges than opportunities.

Is your partner a space hoarder? Body language expert explains revealing sofa sitting positions

By Bonolo Sekudu

Did you know that how you sit on the sofa with your partner says a lot about your relationship? Sounds silly but have you ever wondered why your partner sits the way they sit on the couch? Behaviour expert Adrianne Carter says you might want to adjust your sitting position if you want a happy relationship. She shared that physical touch isn't the only way to display affection and that space can be a good sign of independence. However, there may be trouble if a partner's position indicates too much dominance or disconnection.

Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

PHOTOS | The Irish islands featured in The Banshees of Inisherin deserves an Oscar as well



Colin Farrell had many people to thank following his best actor win at the Golden Globes for The Banshees of Inisherin. He made a point of mentioning the locals of Achill Island and Inis Mor. "We were just one big family," the Irish actor told the Beverly Hills awards ceremony last month before also name-checking his animal co-star in the critically acclaimed dark comedy Jenny, the miniature donkey. Two weeks later, the movie, filmed on location on the two remote islands off Ireland's west coast, picked up nine Oscar nominations. "Of course, we have fingers crossed for a win," Chris McCarthy, the manager of Achill Tourism, told AFP.

REVIEW | The new Ford Everest is a thirsty SUV beast, but it's so hella nice

By Janine Van der Post

Right off the bat of driving the brand-new Ranger at its local launch, the Everest arrived in my driveway in December. Although the mega SUV had been launched a few months before its sibling in bakkie guise, this was the first time I had experienced this highly-anticipated vehicle. And after spending two extensive days doing some extreme off-roading in the new Next-Gen Ranger bakkie, I felt like a veteran captain steering her vast ship. Obviously, design cues on the front end, the interior, and all the tech are identical in the two vehicles. The biggest difference is that one is a bakkie, and this is a spacious seven-seater, and one is built for the off-road. The model I had on test was the Platinum version with a 3.0-litre V6 engine under the bonnet, and as lovely as it is on all fronts, it's a very thirsty car, especially in summer when you have the aircon on full blast all the time.

'Manipulative' and 'addictive': Is this why you can't get enough of TikTok?

By Nikita Coetzee

While I've had a TikTok account for a while, I've only recently started sharing posts on the platform, and, of course, going down a rabbit hole of entertaining, weird and wonderful content other creators share. I'm late to the party, I know. But, to be fair, TikTok content can now be found on most short-form video-sharing platforms. Although, there is one thing I noticed about TikTok - the way in which the platform traps you, and almost tricks you into viewing its content. For example, when you open the app, videos on your "for you page" immediately start playing. Sometimes I open the app to check on my notifications, but before I'm even through the door, content is unwillingly being shoved in my face. And before you know it, I'm scrolling and have completely forgotten why I opened the app in the first place.

OPINION | Don’t speak ill of the dead? Well, maybe there are times when we must: Grappling with the age-old belief that one should not speak ill of the dead, in light of the death of AKA



Jo Wessels: The 7th best sommelier in the world: Last weekend South African Jo Wessels was ranked 7th in the ASI's Best Sommelier of the World Competition in Paris.

The power of money and the allure of deception with the director and star of Sharper: News24 sat down with Benjamin Caron, director of psychological thriller Sharper, and star Briana Middleton.

We make sure we get the best content - MultiChoice on 2023 price increase, load shedding, streamers: News24 sat down with Simon Camerer, MultiChoice South Africa chief operating officer, who talked about the price increase, load shedding, streamers and more.

