HELLO WEEKEND | The art of reinvention: Zozibini Tunzi forges new path after Miss Universe

accreditation
Leandra Engelbrecht
Hello Weekend 5 August.

Hello Weekend, 5 August 2023.

The latest edition of News24's weekly digital weekend magazine stuffed full of interviews, reviews, excerpts, and in-depth stories. Enjoy the read.

Seamless? Not quite! Zozibini on finding what she loves after Miss Universe reign

By Bonolo Sekudu

We catch up with the former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, at Sandton Apartments. She tells us about reinvention and doing work close to her heart. Although she has made it look seamless, she says it has been challenging to transition to other things.

'It's a massive role': Lemogang Tsipa opens up about 'life-changing' Shaka iLembe

By Keitumetse Maako

Though he has already played several characters in his career, his role as Zulu nation king, Shaka, in Mzansi Magic's (DStv 161) epic historical Shaka iLembe is Lemogang Tsipa's biggest role. 

FEATURE | 'I think you're overthinking it': The simplicity of Taaibosch's success

By Daléne Fourie

The Taaibosch Crescendo is the resurrection of the legendary Cordoba Crescendo of the early 1990s, a Cabernet-Franc-led red blend from the slopes of Helderberg, now made by Schalk-Willem Joubert, previous winemaker at Rupert & Rothschild Vignerons for 25 years.

I tried an advanced skin peel for the first time: Here's how it changed my face

By Maria Pillay

When a colleague offered me the chance to try an advanced chemical peel, I jumped at the opportunity. This is a procedure in which a chemical solution is applied to the skin to remove dead cells from the surface layer.

WATCH | What makes BMW's X1 SUV such a compelling buy in South Africa? We drive it

By Tyrone Paulsen

The BMW X1 remains one of the automaker's best-selling vehicles in its local line-up. News24 Motoring contributor Tyrone Paulsen drives the compact SUV to discover why it's such a popular choice.

Ukko has heart: Meet the man behind Joburg's favourite 'MediterrAsian' restaurant

By Kaunda Selisho

Bryanston's Ukko restaurant has heart, not just in the form of its welcoming staff but also in the man who spends his days ensuring it all runs smoothly. 


nick mallett

News24 Book of the Month | Insights into the Rugby World Cup by Nick Mallett with Lloyd Burnard: In this excerpt, Mallett discusses Rassie Erasmus' transformation of the Boks after he took over as coach in 2018, a year and a half before the 2019 World Cup.

What happens to Queen Camilla if King Charles dies? How royal roles and titles will change: Here, we breakdown how royal roles and titles will change, if the king were to die before Camilla.

Table Mountain Cableway reopens next week after shutdown – and birthday freebies are still valid: The cableway will reopen on 7 August, weather permitting – and there's still time for you to claim your birthday freebies if you missed them in July or early August.

(Photo: Miss South Africa Organisation)

