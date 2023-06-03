4h ago

HELLO WEEKEND | The book edition: A beautiful cookbook, must-read fiction, and an ode to sneakers

Herman Eloff
Hello Weekend

The latest edition of News24's weekly digital weekend magazine is stuffed full of content about books - including interviews, reviews, and excerpts. Enjoy the read. 

Karen Dudley: 'Onwards is my fourth cookbook, and it’s quite intimate'

By Karen Dudley

After closing her beloved Cape Town restaurant, The Kitchen, Karen Dudley embarked on a journey to rediscover her love for the alchemy of food, and cooking for her family. It was a journey that helped her redefine herself after being a restauranteur for eleven years, and has come together in her beautiful new cookbook, Onwards.

REVIEW | An encyclopedia into the history, trends, and pioneers of sneaker (takkie) culture

By Na’ilah Ebrahim

At 11, I received my first pair of proper sneakers: a pair of DC shoes. It had a distinct black suede material with pink, purple, and green plastic design on the side. My late mother gave it to me as a gift for my academic achievements. Sneaker Obsession is every sneakerhead or sneaker enthusiast's dream. The book, written by Alexandre Pauwels, dives deep into the histories of legendary sneaker brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Reebok and more, and highlights the trends and pioneers who have changed the sneaker game forever.

EXCERPT | ‘A generous gift to this southern African land’ – Eben Venter’s book about a rhino, Decima

By Eben Venter

Eben Venter’s book, a creative blend of autofiction, animal fable, mystery and scientific enquiry, is an urgent plea to save one of earth’s megaherbivores. An elegiac work for numerous voices,  Decima  is a moving and thrilling lament to loss in all its many guises. The book is available in both English and Afrikaans. In this excerpt, we meet Decima herself.

Decima by Eben Venter
Decima by Eben Venter. (Penguin)

FEATURE | The Tug of War Federation, equestrian sports, and some DaschBosch fine wine

By Daléne Fourie

Did you know there is a South African Tug of War Federation? And did you know that the highest percentage of Springbok tug of war athletes hail from the Breedekloof (or officially the Goudini club)? They also compete in tent pegging/Gymkhana equestrian sports and jukskei, a 270-year-old folk sport. An eclectic mix of pastimes, but judging by the feedback, something the people of the Breedekloof are very passionate about and known for around the country.

Forget colourful and fruity - this new burnt orange-flavoured black gin is taking Joburg by storm

By Kaunda Selisho

When I picture cocktails, I imagine clear, amber, pink, and even yellow drinks. The concept of a black cocktail is new to me, and I suppose it is new to most people who visit Johannesburg. The Davinci Hotel & Suites considered this and developed a black spirit inspired by their classic black and white interiors. The spirit is a gin named DV Gin Nero (translated as "Black" in Italian).

TIMELINE | Prince Harry's phone-hacking case, and how it started with William's injured knee

By Bashiera Parker

Prince Harry has been in and out of court in recent weeks and he'll soon testify in his phone-hacking case against the British tabloid press. Harry will become the first British royal to take the stand since the 19th Century as he takes on Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), News Group Newspapers (NGN) and more, accusing them of phone hacking and other unlawful behaviour, dating back to when he was a teenager – and lasting more than a decade.

These classic Mercedes-Benz sports coupe and convertibles were once assembled in SA

By Stuart Johnston

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Mercedes-Benz's flagship SL sports car was produced at the East London South African factory. Until then, the exotic SL line had always been a full import, with heavy government taxation virtually doubling its price, compared to its European availability. For that reason, relatively few SLs in the original first-generation form and second-gen shape were imported to South Africa.

The Weight of Shade, Michael Boyd
The Weight of Shade by Michael Boyd. (Karavan)

FIRST CHAPTER | 'Are you my mother?' – The haunting past in Michael Boyd's debut novel, The Weight of Shade: The Weight of Shade is a haunting, gothic tale that explores the bearing of the past on our lives.

REVIEW | Written Out: How SA writer and anthropologist Regina Gelana Twala was nearly erased from memory: This remarkable woman has almost vanished from our South African history, and the author of this book, Written Out, shows that this was not accidental. 

Sober curious: What does it mean and where do I even begin?: As we're becoming more and more focused on improving our physical and mental health, "sober curious" is the latest wellness movement you'll be hearing about.

Previous editions of Hello Weekend are available here.

