HELLO WEEKEND | The life of a Real Housewife, the passport bro debate, and can we die creatively?

What a week it has been for News24’s lifestyle section. Not only did we announce our continued partnership with the Franschhoek Literary Festival this year, but we also launched our first audiobook. Subscribers can listen to the complete book for free and have a whole month to enjoy it, before we’ll be introducing a new book. This all comes just two weeks after the News24 Karoo Burn race in Tankwa. You can read more about the Isuzu D-Max bakkie we drove as we took on SA’s longest gravel road in this weekend’s edition.

Enjoy the read.

There's been 'drama galore' on The Real Housewives of Durban, but allow us to introduce the real Slee!

Keitumetse Maako

She was the first lady of AmaZulu Football Club while engaged to owner Sandile Zungu, but that ended when he moved out of their home and married someone else soon afterwards. Now, Real Housewives of Durban season 3 cast member Slindile Wendy Ndlovu, better known as Slee, is the boss lady as she rebuilds herself and her life as a single woman. Slee talks to News24 about joining the popular Showmax original reality show, rebuilding herself and her relationship with her daughters, friendship and more.

THE CRITIC | Magica Roma illustrates why restaurants exist and why we need them

Emile Joubert

In the sleepy Cape Town suburb of Pinelands, you'll find an eatery that has more deliciously convivial fun packed into its bustling white table-clothed interior than three whole blocks of the Mother City’s highly rated centre. It is all Italian, obviously, with tables filled with customers invigorated to various degrees of excitement by the food, the genuinely authentic hospitality of its owners and service-staff, as well as the life-affirming joy of being able to indulge in the civilised pleasure of eating-out. Magica Roma is the kind of place illustrating why restaurants exist and why we need them.

After 23 years at Groot Constantia winemaker Boela Gerber leaves for Virginia

Daléne Fourie

Boela Gerber is leaving Groot Constantia after 23 years for Southwest Mountains Vineyards, Virginia, USA. Twenty-three years in a winemaker's life is a notable thing. Dictated as it is by vintage. You get one chance every year and only have a pre-ordained number of vintages IN you. Thus, if not now, then when? I contacted Boela late last week, having heard the rumours of his imminent departure (he starts mid-April in Virginia), and received a phone call from the man himself within the hour, in the midst of harvest. I think there's this idea that people leave South Africa having lost faith in the country and a devil-may-care attitude (true in many cases, and who can blame them), but it certainly is not the case here.

REVIEW | Jarred Thompson’s novel asks: What is a good life? And can we die creatively?



Karabo K Kgoleng

The Mortician and Mustafa are the heads of an unnumbered house in the upmarket suburb of Northcliff in Johannesburg. It is a kind of hospice-cum-rehabilitation centre or institute that guides its guests in discovering the best way for each to face their mortality. It is not registered with the authorities. When we meet them, their charges are a motley crew who are battling with addiction, life-changing injury, depression, HIV and various diseases, from liver cirrhosis to kidney failure and brain cancer. Each resident chooses a grain of wood upon moving in, not knowing that this is their unconscious preference for the type of coffin in which they would like their soulless bodies to rest for eternity. In exchange for their accommodation, they agree to do chores on the property.

Brighter and tighter: Ice does benefit the skin, but make sure you're using it safely

Nikita Coetzee

Members of the skincare community seem to have a bit of an obsession with ice lately. They're either dunking their faces into bowls of ice water or gliding blocks of the frozen liquid over their skin, claiming that it reduces puffiness and redness, as well as tightens up the skin and creates a glow. But does the ice trend actually work?

Love or exploitation? The passport bros debate and why men are leaving home in search of wives

Nthabi Nhlapo

TV shows such as TLC's 90 Day Fiancé have popularised the idea of cross-border marriage or passport bros, as social media terms it. "Passport bros" is a term used to describe men who seek romantic relationships or marriage with women from other countries, primarily because they say they are unable to find women of their calibre or similar moral values in their own countries.

REVIEW | Taking the Isuzu D-Max bakkie on a hellish dirt road to Tankwa

Lance Branquinho

There are many things bakkies are used for but are very poor at: urban driving. Highway cruising. And parking at the mall. Bakkie opinions are invalid if they are urban. To speak with authority about a bakkie, you must experience it on dirt roads. That's where the bakkie DNA shows its true value. And this is especially true with Isuzu, a bakkie brand which has always prided itself on being built to perform best on dirt roads.

