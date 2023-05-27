HELLO WEEKEND | We ride the famous Dogu Express through Türkiye, and dine at JAN in Nice

The latest edition of News24's weekly digital weekend magazine stuffed full of interviews, reviews, excerpts, and in-depth stories. Enjoy the read.



Riding the Dogu Express, Türkiye’s wildly popular sleeper train that costs under R400

By Andrew Thompson

In recent years the Dogu Ekspresi, or, in English, the Eastern Express, has become one of Türkiye's most famous train journeys. But unlike other epic overnight train journeys, this isn't a lavish trip that offers elevated comfort at a premium price. Nor is it a genuinely intrepid, testing adventure you'll be happy to have survived. Instead, this train ride belongs in the adventurous category but with a few welcome comforts. And it's for this reason, and the incredible scenery that it offers, all for a rock-bottom price, that its won widespread approval.

Meet Jasper Raats from Longridge Wines on the slopes of Helderberg

By Daléne Fourie

Jasper Raats has been the CEO, winemaker, and a shareholder at Longridge Wines on the slopes of Helderberg since 2011. There he proves the possible delicacy in Helderberg wines, traditionally known for its big red blends, and has been working to create site-specific wines under his own wine label, Jasper Raats Wines. Contrary to many winemakers on the Helderberg, Longridge is certified organic and biodynamic, and Jasper explains the delicate balance of science and faith inherent to this very hands-on approach.

So, what’s it really like to eat at Restaurant JAN in Nice?

By Lynda Ingham-Brown

To say that I’ve been curious about dining at Restaurant JAN in Nice since Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen won his first Michelin star in 2016 is an understatement. I mean, it’s quite an achievement. A boereseun from Mpumalanga winning over the notoriously snooty French with South African-inspired cuisine? There’s definitely a story there and I’m nothing if not nosy.

Photo supplied

Inside Expresso presenter Palesa Tembe's dreamy proposal that had all the makings of a movie



By Bonolo Sekudu

It's been a year of love, laughter, breathtaking experiences and celebrations for lovebirds, Expresso presenter Palesa Tembe and co-owner of Avatar, a digital marketing agency, Veli Ngubane. Cleansing timelines with their skydiving and romantic getaways, they have openly shared their joy since they started dating in May 2022. Tembe lets us in on the aesthetically pleasing wedding proposal that had the makings of a movie.

HIE Dhlomo’s 1935 play about Nongqawuse returns, resurrected by an inner-city bookshop

By Chloë Reid

In 1856 the young AmaXhosa prophetess, Nongqawuse, was visited by ancestors who revealed that the spirits of the dead would rise up and drive the occupying European settlers into the sea. This, on condition that all cattle belonging to the AmaXhosa people be slaughtered and homes, crops and grain stores destroyed. All would be replenished and made new, without the diseases brought by the settlers to the AmaXhosa herds.

REVIEW | Sticking to tradition, not trends: D-Max bakkie still feels like an Isuzu workhorse

By Wilhelm Lutjeharms

It is a fascinating time if you are a bakkie enthusiast, whether you need one for your job or just want one as a family car. Never before has there been such a variety on offer. Some have also come and gone (like the Mercedes-Benz X-Class). Ford and Volkswagen have completely gone for the lifestyle and luxurious end of the market (although still offering lower-specification derivatives). At the same time, Chinese manufacturers such as GWM have made some strong inroads into our market. One of the staple bakkies from the last few decades has been Isuzu's KB.

PODCAST:

Being bold and defeating imposter syndrome - leadership tips with a banking executive

Buli Ndlovu wears many hats. She is a corporate juggernaut, mom, wife, and superstar daughter. She sat down with News24's Mihlali Ntsabo for a candid conversation about leadership, imposter syndrome and the importance of showing up - even on bad days.

